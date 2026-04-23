Med Tech Solutions Appoints Dan Stoke as Chief Growth Officer and Matt Trevorrow as Chief Information Officer

"With these strategic leadership appointments, MTS is strengthening our ability to scale secure, service-driven healthcare IT solutions for acute and ambulatory care organizations nationwide," MTS CEO Mona Abutaleb said. Post this

"Med Tech Solutions' growth strategy is focused on expanding our services while maintaining a strong commitment to secure, optimized, and compliant healthcare IT solutions," said Mona Abutaleb, CEO of MTS. "As we take the next step in our growth journey, Dan's leadership will be critical to scaling our portfolio and strengthening our ability to support providers across the healthcare continuum."

Stoke added, "Joining Med Tech Solutions represents an exciting opportunity to help guide the company through its next stage of growth. With its exclusive focus on healthcare and strong foundation of client partnerships, I am eager to help build on MTS' growing momentum while maintaining the high service standards the organization is known for."

Stoke and Trevorrow join as MTS accelerates service expansion across the full continuum of care, serving both acute and ambulatory care organizations.

As Chief Information Officer, Matt Trevorrow will lead cybersecurity, process improvement, and network operations for MTS, further strengthening the company's technology and managed services foundation. Trevorrow most recently served as Senior Vice President at NTT Data Services, where he led healthcare provider and Canada public sector verticals. He also previously held senior leadership roles at Ricoh, Hewlett-Packard, and EDS.

"Med Tech Solutions is a trusted MSP that aligns EHR, IT, and AI-enabled workflows to improve operations, support clinicians, and enhance patient care efficiency," Abutaleb said. "Building upon our strong foundation, Matt's extensive experience and collaborative leadership style will be instrumental in scaling these capabilities and accelerating innovation for the healthcare organizations we serve."

"I'm excited to join Med Tech Solutions at a time when healthcare organizations are being asked to do more with increasingly complex technology," Trevorrow said. "This role presents an incredible opportunity to shape IT solutions to deliver the greatest impact—helping providers across FQHCs and community health centers, physician practices and medical groups, tribal health and acute care alleviate IT strain, so they can focus on patient care and operational growth."

Together, these appointments underscore MTS' continued investment in leadership to support service expansion across acute, ambulatory, and community-based healthcare organizations nationwide.

About Med Tech Solutions:

Med Tech Solutions (MTS) is a health IT managed services provider (MSP) delivering secure, reliable, and scalable technology solutions to healthcare organizations across the U.S. Founded in 2006, MTS supports thousands of healthcare organizations nationwide with end‑to‑end IT and EHR system management, cybersecurity and compliance, HITRUST-certified cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, data archiving, and integration services designed exclusively for healthcare. MTS helps providers protect patient data, optimize clinical and business systems, and deliver dependable end‑user support to maximize performance across the healthcare IT lifecycle, so care teams can stay focused on patient care. Visit medtechsolutions.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Shana Tachikawa, Med Tech Solutions, 1 4196178341, [email protected], https://medtechsolutions.com

SOURCE Med Tech Solutions