Med Tech Solutions Launches ProviderCare to Reduce Clinician EHR Burnout

"By delivering tailored training, personalized coaching, and real-time analytics with measured improvement, ProviderCare empowers providers to streamline their workflows, improve patient care, and maintain a healthier work-life balance."

"With ProviderCare, healthcare organizations can improve patient record and claims accuracy by enabling full utilization of their EHR and clinical systems," Gary Wietecha, MD, MTS Chief Medical Officer, said. "When providers are effectively supported, they can focus on their patients and less on administrative tasks, for more meaningful care delivery."

The ProviderCare dynamic program provides personalized coaching and dedicated support aimed at helping healthcare facility providers fully leverage their EHR system and IT applications. By incorporating MTS' recommendations, providers can enhance patient care and operational efficiency. Available now for NextGen and eClinicalWorks customers, this coaching program aims to reduce EHR burden and alleviate clinician burnout.

More information can be found at medtechsolutions.com/provider-care

About Med Tech Solutions:

Med Tech Solutions (MTS) puts the unique needs of each healthcare organization at the center of our work across the full IT journey. Our healthcare-exclusive services employ dedicated IT care teams to ensure technology systems support essential clinical workflows and strategic business plans. Provider organizations and networks can count on a secure, reliable IT infrastructure, optimized clinical and business applications, and full end-user support so they can focus on patient care.

MTS was founded in 2006 in Valencia, California, and serves thousands of healthcare practices nationwide. The company is the top-ranked IT services firm for healthcare organizations on the elite Channel Futures MSP 501 list and has been recognized as a 2023 CRN Pioneer 250 Honoree. MTS has achieved HITRUST Risk-based certification for its cloud platform, demonstrating a proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management. Learn more at medtechsolutions.com.

