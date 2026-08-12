MedAdvisor Solutions Is Now Adheris: Company Returns to Its Original Name and Sharpens Focus on Innovating Patient Engagement

Rebrand reunites the business with the name that built its 30-plus year legacy

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedAdvisor Solutions today announced it is reverting to its original name, Adheris. The change takes effect immediately and will be reflected across the company's branding, materials, and communications in the coming weeks. The new identity debuts publicly this week at NACDS Total Store Expo, Booth 2116.

"Adheris is the name that pharmacy partners and pharmaceutical manufacturers have trusted for more than three decades" said John Ciccio, CEO and Managing Director, in unveiling the new mark. "The rebrand restores the Adheris name, built through decades of putting the patient first and delivering engagement solutions that have the ability to change lives."

A Legacy of Scale, Trust and Expertise

For more than 30 years, Adheris has pioneered outcomes-driven engagement and helped shape it from its earliest days. That legacy now includes a network of an estimated 170 million American patients, a proprietary intelligent patient engagement platform (THRiV), precision segmentation, and proven results such as returning ~65% of patients to therapy and driving over 15.8 million incremental refills for clients in recent years.

That scale and experience are the foundation the company is building on, not resting on. The Adheris rebrand marks a step toward further elevating the company's role in the industry, so it can help even more patients better understand, start, and stay on their prescribed therapies – improving their lives and outcomes along the way.

What Changes

The name is changing back. What will not change, the company says, is its focus on effectiveness, reliability, and trust, qualities that have defined Adheris's relationships since the business was founded. Going forward, Adheris will continue to invest strategically in solutions aimed at elevating the patient experience, reaching them in the moments that matter most in their journey, with an individualized approach.

About Adheris

Adheris, formerly MedAdvisor Solutions, combines precision segmentation and predictive analytics to identify and act on the moments that matter most in each patient's treatment journey, individualizing support in ways that improve outcomes and drive stronger results for clients.

Adheris partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations to design and deliver programs across the full patient journey, from onboarding and education through medication adherence, refill support, and beyond. THRiV, its intelligent engagement platform, continually adapts each patient's experience in real time to determine not just who to reach, but when and how to reach them most effectively.

With more than 30 years of experience and a network of 170 million patients, Adheris is expanding its capabilities into new therapeutic areas and engagement channels.

Headquartered in the United States, Adheris is committed to reimagining patient engagement every day, helping more patients live healthier lives.

Media Contact

Heather Campbell, Adheris, formerly MedAdvisor Solutions, 1 908.433.5852, [email protected], www.adheris.com

SOURCE Adheris, formerly MedAdvisor Solutions