MedAdvisor Solutions THRiV PLATFORM NAMED PM360 TRAILBLAZER AWARD 2023 SILVER WINNER FOR PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE

"We are thrilled with this award. It culminates the hard work by our team to bring innovation and smart digital design to the forefront of patient medication engagement and demonstrates the success of providing individualized and empathetic patient experiences to drive improved patient outcomes," says Jim Rotsart, President – US, MedAdvisor Solutions.

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Initiatives are selected in 18 distinct categories. Both Silver and Gold winners were selected in each category for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and were judged on content, format, success in reaching the targeted audience, and overall quality.

"At the start of the award submission process we challenged potential candidates to show us how they imagined a better way to communicate and engage with HCPs, patients, caregivers, payers, and any other healthcare stakeholders over the past year," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "The 36 winners within our Initiative categories truly surpassed our highest expectations and demonstrated how empathy, innovation, and a little imagination can result in powerful and difference-making campaigns and programs."

In total, 73 winners were named across eight overall categories: Companies of the Year, CEOs of the Year, Products of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives. The winners were honored during a gala on October 3, 2023 held at Gotham Hall in New York City. The winners will be featured in the November issue of PM360 and on www.pm360online.com.

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions provide an empathetic approach, data-driven insights and innovative, patient-centric digital offerings that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behavior change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 33,500 pharmacies in the US to deliver programs to help patients take their medication safely and effectively. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions. In 2018 and 2020, MedAdvisor Solutions was recognized in the AFR Fast 100 and in both 2022 and 2023, received the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News.

MedAdvisor Solutions is a registered trading name for Adheris, LLC, which is ultimately owned by MedAdvisor Limited (ASX: MDR).

For more info, visit: https://medadvisorsolutions.com

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Media Contact

Heather Campbell, MedAdvisor Solulutions, 1 908.433.5852, [email protected], www.medadvisorsolutions.com

SOURCE MedAdvisor Solulutions