Medallions and More Celebrates National Recovery Month with the Launch of 100+ New Medallions and Special September Promotion

Medallions and More was founded by Fernando Rojo and Deroin Motah, two individuals who understand the challenges and triumphs of recovery firsthand. Fernando's journey to sobriety is one of resilience and hope. Seven years ago, Fernando found himself at rock bottom, lying in a porta potty, broken physically and mentally, and struggling with alcoholism. It was in that moment of despair that he knew he had to get sober.

With the unwavering support of his friends and family, Fernando entered rehab and began the difficult process of rebuilding his life. Today, he is proud to be seven years sober and committed to never letting alcohol control his life again. The AA medallions he has collected throughout his journey are a powerful reminder of the strength and hope that sobriety brings. Inspired by this, Fernando and Deroin founded Medallions and More to provide others with meaningful, tangible symbols of their own recovery journeys.

New Medallion Collection: Symbols of Hope and Progress

The new collection of over 100 AA and NA medallions features a wide range of designs, each crafted to represent the courage, resilience, and milestones of those on the path to recovery. These medallions are more than just tokens; they are symbols of the progress that has been made and the brighter future that lies ahead. Medallions and More is committed to offering quality, meaningful products that honor the journey of sobriety.

In addition to the new medallions, the company plans to expand its product offerings in the coming months to include book covers, medallion holders, greeting cards, and potentially jewelry in time for the holiday season. These products are designed to provide thoughtful and empowering gifts for those celebrating important milestones, such as one year of sobriety.

September Promotion: Celebrate Recovery with 15% Off

In celebration of National Recovery Month, Medallions and More is offering a 15% discount on all medallions throughout September. This promotion also includes free shipping on all medallion gift orders, ensuring that these important symbols of recovery are accessible to everyone.

"Recovery is a journey, not a destination," says Fernando Rojo, Co-Founder of Medallions and More. "We're honored to support those on this journey and provide them with meaningful symbols of their progress and hope."

Building a Community of Support

Medallions and More is more than just a business; it's a community. The company encourages customers to share their recovery stories on social media using the hashtag #MyRecoveryStory and tagging @MedallionsandMore. By fostering a sense of connection and support, Medallions and More aims to build a community where individuals can celebrate their victories, big and small, together.

About Medallions and More

Medallions and More is an online store specializing in sobriety gifts, including AA and NA medallions, sobriety jewelry, and recovery literature. Founded by individuals in recovery, the company is committed to providing high-quality, meaningful products that support and inspire those on their journey to sobriety. Medallions and More offers fast, free shipping on all medallion orders, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and is dedicated to giving back to the recovery community.

