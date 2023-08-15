MedArrive and Heartbeat Health Team to Connect Medicaid Members with Virtual Cardiology Care in the Home

By partnering with Heartbeat Health, MedArrive can support health plans members with existing CVD or connect those at-risk with a cardiologist in a moment of need from the comfort of their home. Tweet this

By partnering with Heartbeat Health, MedArrive can support health plans members with existing CVD or connect those at-risk with a cardiologist in a moment of need from the comfort of their home. The Heartbeat Health integration also supports several other use cases that are important to health plans. For members with chronic heart failure or who are enrolled in a case management program, MedArrive field providers can coordinate care with Heartbeat Health cardiologists and the health plan case management teams to assist with medication titration or to assess potential new symptoms. The integrated approach holds significant importance for engaging underserved populations, including people in rural regions or economically disadvantaged urban areas where accessing cardiology care presents greater challenges.

"Heart disease may be the number-one killer of all people in our country, but in the intricate web of health disparities, the vulnerability of individuals on Medicaid to heart disease is an undeniable fact. They face a perfect storm of limited access to quality healthcare, socioeconomic challenges, and systemic inequalities that amplifies their risk," said MedArrive Co-founder and CEO Dan Trigub. "Health plans that are serious about both addressing social factors that influence health and reducing costs have an ally in MedArrive. Collaborations like ours with Heartbeat Health weave together compassion with more comprehensive and accessible care to ensure that no heart is left behind."

Access to cardiologists is significantly limited, especially as Baby Boomers continue to age, creating ever-increasing demand on an existing shortage. Compounding the issue is that Medicaid beneficiaries often have fewer available options than commercially insured individuals.

"There could not be a more important target for this type of care. These are the highest-risk patients, and bringing high-quality, accessible cardiology care directly to the home will fundamentally improve the lives and trajectory of these members," said Heartbeat Health CEO and Cardiologist Dr. Jeff Wessler.

Moving forward, MedArrive and Heartbeat Health plan to engage health plans who are interested in both improving health outcomes and lowering the costs associated with heart disease.

MedArrive provides a variety of longitudinal care management programs that are white-labeled on behalf of health plans. Using its vast field-provider network of highly trained and skilled paramedics, EMTs and other healthcare professionals, MedArrive brings a wide array of important care services into the homes of pre-identified health plans members, including diagnostics, health assessments and other preventive health measures. These field providers also address social care needs like transportation, mobility or nutrition assistance. If higher-acuity care is needed, field providers can connect members with physician-led telehealth services, which now includes cardiologists.

With the addition of Heartbeat Health, MedArrive has a robust and growing ecosystem of partners that offer specialty services – including for behavioral health, maternal health and eye care – and can connect members on demand with the right clinician at the right time.

About MedArrive

MedArrive enables healthcare providers and payors to power care services into the home, leveraging a fully integrated care management platform that bridges the virtual care gap with physician-led telemedicine combined with our network of EMS professionals supported by our multidisciplinary care team that is virtual or telephonic including Nurse Practitioners, Social Workers, and Care Advocates.

MedArrive's holistic care model, network of field providers, and technology serve vulnerable populations in their homes, building patient self-advocacy, lowering the total cost of care, and reconnecting the unengaged back to primary care. This unique approach gives patients access to trusted medical expertise by utilizing an untapped workforce, ultimately ensuring continuity of care, better patient outcomes, and significant cost savings for payers and providers alike.

MedArrive has more than 50,000 highly-skilled EMS providers in its national network. Services span dozens of clinical use cases, including chronic condition management, transitional care, readmission prevention, urgent care, vaccinations, palliative care, and more. For more information, visit medarrive.com.

About Heartbeat Health

Heartbeat Health is a Virtual-First Cardiology company pioneering a new approach to heart care. Powered by a connected ecosystem of heart health providers, our virtual-first model uses real-time clinical data and device connectivity to deliver a range of clinical services, including same-day diagnostic reads, televisits, and virtual care programs. By improving the access, quality, and outcomes of cardiovascular disease, Heartbeat helps provider groups and at-risk organizations identify, monitor, and close gaps in care for their member populations with rising CVD risk. Heartbeat's virtual capabilities are available in every state in the U.S., across every cardiac condition, and at every level of severity.

Virtual-First Cardiology has arrived. Learn more at heartbeathealth.com

