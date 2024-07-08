MedConnectUSA Awarded The ATSI Award Of Excellence 2024

"Winning the ATSI Award of Excellence for 19 consecutive years is a testament to the dedication and exceptional service of our incredible team. Thank you to each of our outstanding employees and our dedicated clients for making this honor possible." Post this

MedConnectUSA was presented with the award at the ATSI's 2024 conference held in Detroit, MI. MedConnectUSA is humbled to be recognized for its consistent performance and outstanding contributions to the medical answering service industry year after year.

Serving the medical answering service industry for over three decades, MedConnectUSA has established itself as the pioneer in the field, trusted by hundreds of medical professionals, institutions, and facilities.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, MedConnectUSA offers a comprehensive range of medical answering services and customized medical answering solutions to healthcare providers. It includes 24/7 medical answering services to dentists, hospitals, physicians, community health centers, independent medical facilities, private health clinics, and more.

MedConnectUSA is a 100 percent HIPAA-compliant medical answering service and takes pride in having the lowest hold time across the industry. Moreover, the company is 100% USA-based and doesn't outsource, ensuring every call is answered by dedicated medical teleservices experts based in the United States.

Association Of Tele Services International (ATSI)

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in the year 1942 as a trade association to monitor and represent the live answering services industry. The association now encompasses answering and telecommunication services across the UK and North America, including contact centers, call centers, paging, voice messaging, fax, telemarketing (order entry), emergency dispatch, internet services, and other specialized and enhanced operator-based services.

ATSI contacts independent judges to evaluate the message service over a period of six months. This ensures accuracy, transparency, and error-free judgment. The scoring criteria used by ATSI includes –

Response Time

Courteousness of Representatives

Call Accuracy

Knowledge of Account

Overall Call Impression & Experience

As ATSI President Brianna Burke rightly said, "For 28 years, ATSI has had the pleasure to bring our association the ATSI Award of Excellence (AOE). This program provides our members and their employees with a valuable opportunity to assess how well they serve their customers. It helps them recognize their strengths and identify areas in need of improvement, ensuring success for both their service and their business partners. With all calls graded by a neutral third party, members receive an unbiased evaluation of service quality. Companies that earn this award are consistently focused on delivering excellence in customer call handling. Many of our members have participated in this program for decades and take great pride in winning the award each year."

Now a nineteen-time winner, MedConnectUSA earned the Platinum Plus Award. ATSI extends its congratulations to the staff of MedConnectUSA on their proven quality service to their customers.

About MedConnectUSA

MedConnectUSA has been the leading medical answering service provider in the USA for over 30 years, serving doctors, dentists, healthcare practitioners, chiropractors, hospitals, clinics, and independent medical facilities. The company offers 24/7 medical answering services and live operator services, customized to meet the client's requirements, ensuring patients can connect to healthcare professionals without having to wait for hours. Being awarded the revered ATSI Award of Excellence for the nineteenth consecutive year exemplifies the company's commitment to excellence and passion to set new benchmarks in the medical answering service industry.

Media Contact

Kurt Duncan, MedConnectUSA, 1 888-216-8482, [email protected], https://medconnectusa.com/

SOURCE MedConnectUSA