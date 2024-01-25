Medford Multicare Center receives Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care accreditation

Our Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation is a testament to our continuing commitment to achieving the best care for our patients. Post this

Until recently, there was no unified service quality standard for Mechanical Ventilation (MV) facilities. In some cases, this could lead to a lower quality of life for patients and their families. Issues would range from lung-related injuries and hypotension to dependency on MV. In turn, the facilities faced poor resource utilization and high liability insurance rates.

Enhanced Respiratory Care, endorsed by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), is the first and only standard in the field. It is evidence-based and perfected through years of practice in Tennessee, where it has been a ventilation standard since 2003. The standard includes improvements in weaning, patient care, and ventilator unit technology. It benefits all parties. Patients and their families enjoy a higher quality of life and a greater chance at a positive outcome. The facilities receive a competitive advantage provided by accreditation and optimize their resource utilization.

Clyde Heflin MD, FACCP spoke about the need for recognized standards of care, "Previous to the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care, there were no established standards of care. Patients were sent to healthcare facilities based on other factors - bed availability, the smoothness of the marketing process, the look of the building, and so on. Enhanced Respiratory Care provides a standard of care that ensures that patients are receiving care based on an established standard and not on extraneous factors." Dr. Heflin is also a member of the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards Committee.

Michael Wong, JD (Executive Director, Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety) emphasized the patient safety and quality of care that the New York State community will now enjoy, saying, "When families send their loved ones and friends to a healthcare facility, they want to make sure that they are receiving the best care possible. For communities in New York State, Medford Multicare Center is such a facility."

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care are supported and endorsed by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Carl Hinkson, MS, RRT-NPS, ACCS, FAARC (President, American Association for Respiratory Care) writes:

"The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) would like to express our support and endorsement of your efforts in developing standards of care and facility accreditation for long-term mechanical ventilation in skilled nursing facilities. As the leading professional association for respiratory therapists in the United States, we recognize the importance of ensuring patients receive the highest quality care possible."

Gene Gantt RRT, FAARC, whose team has developed and managed the Enhanced Respiratory Care program in Tennessee since 2013, said, "The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is based on standards published by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Utilized in Tennessee, this Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and has earned national recognition of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians."

For more on the Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation, please visit https://ppahs.org/accreditation-of-facilities/ To apply for Accreditation, please go to https://ppahs.org/apply-for-accreditation/

About Medford Center

Medford Multicare Center is a newly renovated 320-bed nursing facility with a state-of-the-art 6000 sq. ft. rehab gymnasium. The Center combines professional staff with cutting-edge equipment to deliver the best experience for residents with any needs. Medford provides services in post-acute and post-stroke rehab, respiratory care, dialysis programs, dementia/Alzheimer care, and hospice care on top of diverse recreational programs. The center's advanced facilities include a 40-bed, dedicated ventilator unit equipped with piped-in oxygen and an EksoGT robotic exoskeleton system for post-stroke rehab. For more about Medford Multicare Center, please visit www.medfordmulticare.org

About Physician-Patient Alliance for Health and Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index) and is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology that can improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS works to advance patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice in support of ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please visit www.ppahs.org.

