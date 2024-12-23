Medford Periodontics of Medford, NJ, Announces Launch of New Website

I hope our new website helps patients understand the importance of gum health. Periodontal wellness is vital to maintaining strong and healthy teeth. Post this

Patients may contact Medford Periodontics through the website, allowing them to make appointments promptly and conveniently.

Dr. Ben Calem leads the practice with over 20 years of periodontal experience. He received his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree from Rutgers University School of Dentistry. In the past, he has been a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine, Department of Periodontics.

"I hope our new website helps patients understand the importance of gum health. Periodontal wellness is vital to maintaining strong and healthy teeth," says Dr. Calem.

"Gum disease may affect the longevity of your teeth. We can intervene in this cycle and give you a greater chance of keeping your natural teeth. The most important thing to remember about periodontal care is that the earlier you take action, the greater your chance of saving your teeth."

At Medford Periodontics, the patient is the highest priority. The doctor and clinical team stay current with the newest developments to improve patient care. They employ advanced technology and updated techniques.

The practice works with patients as partners in improving their periodontal health.

Patients can expect a warm welcome. Dr. Calem and his team understand that many patients feel uncertain about periodontal care, and they strive to help every patient feel confident.

Whether patients need early-stage care for periodontal issues or extensive procedures, they can rest assured that they are in the best hands.

Procedures Offered:

Non-Surgical Periodontics: Scaling, root planing, and periodontal maintenance treatments

Surgical Periodontics: Gum and bone surgeries to support tooth health and longevity

Periodontal Plastic Surgery: Connective tissue and gum grafting

Tooth Extraction and Socket Preservation

Implant Fixture Placement

Implant-Supported Dentures: Full-arch immediate-load dentures

About Medford Periodontics

Medford Periodontics is a full-service periodontal practice serving the southern New Jersey community and the surrounding Burlington County area. The office is located at 30 Jackson Road, Suite A-5, Medford, NJ 08055. To learn more, visit https://www.calemperio.com or call 609-953-3700.

