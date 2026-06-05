MEDgevity Welcomes Former Pritikin Medical Director Dr. Danine Fruge as Senior Clinical Leader

"Longevity medicine is most powerful when it is proactive, personalized, and grounded in real clinical care. MEDgevity is building exactly that kind of model to help people take action earlier and live healthier for longer." Post this

Her addition marks an important step forward as MEDgevity continues to expand its physician-led model, which combines clinical care, advanced diagnostics, nutrition, exercise physiology, and ongoing support to help members prevent disease, improve performance, and extend their healthspan.

"MEDgevity was built around the belief that the future of healthcare must be more proactive, personalized, and integrated," said Keith Bozeman, Co-Founder of MEDgevity. "Dr. Fruge has spent her career at the forefront of preventive and lifestyle medicine, helping patients make meaningful, sustainable changes that can transform their long-term health. Having her join our clinical leadership team is a major milestone as we continue building a more comprehensive longevity care model."

At MEDgevity, Dr. Fruge will help lead medical strategy, support the development of new longevity-focused programs and protocols, contribute to patient education, and help shape strategic growth initiatives as the company expands its work with individuals, employers, fitness organizations, residential communities, and wellness partners nationwide. She will also be available for select patient care as MEDgevity continues to expand access to physician-led longevity medicine.

Dr. Fruge's background aligns closely with MEDgevity's mission to move healthcare upstream. Rather than focusing only on the treatment of disease after it appears, MEDgevity's model is designed to identify risk early, create personalized action plans, and support members across the core pillars of long-term health, including metabolic health, cardiovascular prevention, strength, body composition, nutrition, sleep, stress, and lifestyle behavior change.

"Longevity medicine is not about chasing trends or quick fixes," said Dr. Fruge. "It is about helping people understand their bodies, reduce risk, build healthier habits, and take action earlier. MEDgevity's model brings together the right elements — physicians, diagnostics, nutrition, exercise, and ongoing support — in a way that can make proactive care more accessible, actionable, and sustainable. I am excited to help shape this next chapter."

Dr. Fruge is a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed her Family Medicine residency at Florida Hospital in Orlando, Florida. She joined the Pritikin Longevity Center in 2003, was appointed Associate Medical Director in 2008, and later served as Medical Director. She is widely recognized for her expertise in healthy living, mindfulness, nutrition, fitness, and disease prevention.

Her arrival comes at a time of continued growth for MEDgevity, which is expanding its partnerships with organizations looking to bring more sophisticated health, wellness, and longevity offerings to their communities. Through its virtual, nationwide model, MEDgevity works with members and partners across the country to deliver physician-led care supported by registered dietitians, exercise physiologists, advanced lab testing, body composition analysis, genetic insights, and ongoing coaching.

For employers, gyms, residential communities, and wellness organizations, MEDgevity offers a clinical partner capable of extending beyond traditional wellness programming by connecting members and employees with personalized, physician-led longevity care.

"Organizations are increasingly recognizing that wellness cannot stop at education or generic programming," Bozeman added. "People need clinically grounded, personalized support that helps them understand what is happening in their bodies and what to do next. Dr. Fruge's experience strengthens our ability to deliver that at a very high level."

Media Contact

Sarah Rein, MEDgevity, 1 9544201145, [email protected], https://www.medgevityhealth.com/

SOURCE MEDgevity