MEDIA ADVISORY: CIQ White Paper Quantifies Volume of Back-Ported Bugs in Stable Branches of Popular Linux Builds

RENO, Nev., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIQ, the company leading the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises, has published a white paper titled, "Vendor Kernels, Bugs and Stability." The paper is intended to put numbers around an open secret in the Linux community, specifically, that vendor kernels are inherently insecure and that the current engineering process makes securing those kernels impossible. Instead, the paper advocates, consuming upstream stable kernels affords much greater protection from security vulnerabilities that are routinely back ported in error into vendor kernels.