MEDIA ADVISORY: Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation Releases Rocky Linux v9.4

Community ships latest edition of enterprise Linux operating system with bug-for-bug RHEL compatibility

RENO, Nev., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) released Rocky Linux v9.4 on May 9 for the x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le and s390x architectures. Each Rocky Linux release undergoes extensive testing for accuracy and stability, incorporating both manual and automated checks across various environments and setups.

*Notable New Features and Changes*

Since Rocky Linux 9.3, Azure images are published under the new publisher name: resf, moving away from the earlier, less intuitive name. In addition to the Azure Marketplace, Rocky Linux is now available on the Azure Community Gallery, providing easy access to run Rocky on Microsoft Azure. Instructions on how to utilize the Community Gallery images can be found here.

For a thorough list of updates and changes, refer to the Rocky Linux 9.4 Release Notes. The RESF blog post includes notable changes and features of Rocky v9.4 and Special Interest Group notes, as well as a link to testing artifacts, discussions, and the release checklist, as well as upgrade and conversion instructions.

CIQ offers support for Rocky Linux deployments. Additionally, CIQ recently launched CIQ Bridge, a life extension program for CentOS, which will reach end of life on June 30. The service provides support for organizations that are ready to migrate from CentOS to Rocky Linux, delivering enterprise-grade performance without the enterprise-grade price tag. Rocky Linux is a trusted, open source successor to CentOS designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux®. CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux, offers enterprise support for Rocky Linux. Learn more here.

About RESF

The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) helps open source projects thrive with a structure that ensures a balanced and fair distribution of community control while specifically enabling enterprise use-cases, vendors and commercial entities. The charter and bylaws detail an inclusive management framework, commitment and accountability to ensure the longevity and success of our hosted open-source projects and their respective communities. More at https://www.resf.org/.

Media Contact

