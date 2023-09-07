Media Alert: ASNC Publishes New Model Coverage Policy for Cardiac PET Imaging

Unfortunately, some payers are not fully aware of the extensive literature supporting cardiac PET in many clinical scenarios, including the newer indications for evaluating coronary microvascular dysfunction, cardiac sarcoidosis and inflammation, and infection. Mouaz H. Al-Mallah, MD, MSc, FASNC Tweet this

"Unfortunately, some payers are not fully aware of the extensive literature supporting cardiac PET in many clinical scenarios, including the newer indications for evaluating coronary microvascular dysfunction, cardiac sarcoidosis and inflammation, and cardiovascular infection," says ASNC President Mouaz H. Al-Mallah, MD, MSc, FASNC (Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, Texas). "ASNC's new model coverage policy describes each clinical situation where a cardiac PET study is currently indicated, including symptoms, references and cross-references to the appropriate use criteria."

The document also provides tables detailing how the clinical indications for cardiac PET correspond to the ICD-10 Clinical Modification codes. In this way, ASNC intends for the model coverage policy to function as a helpful resource for the cardiology community, referring physicians and their billing/coding staff.

"The ASNC Model Coverage Policy: 2023 Cardiac Positron Emission Tomography" was developed by a team of leading authorities in cardiac PET imaging and myocardial blood flow assessment. The writing committee's co-chairs were Stephen Horgan, MD, PhD (Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey), and Rupa Sanghani, MD, FASNC (Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois).

