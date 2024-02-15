Media Alert: Experience the Future of the NFL at 'Operation 53: Path to the Draft Media Day' Hosted by Athlete Innovations on February 23rd

Showcasing Tomorrow's Stars Today: Behind-the-Scenes Access to Elite Draft Prospects and Innovative Training Techniques

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Athlete Innovations, a premier sports performance facility in Tampa, Florida, will host 'Operation 53: Path to the Draft Media Day' on February 23rd, from 10 am to 1 pm Eastern Standard Time. Under the guidance of Cliff "Shaud" Brown, a visionary and former NFL Combine long shot turned Sports Performance Director, Athlete Innovations has been pivotal in preparing athletes for their professional careers.

Cliff, known for his unconventional and highly effective training methods, once handed out his highlight tapes and films outside the pearly gates of Lucas Oil for a chance. Now, he has found himself kicking down the doors for others whose journey was captured by the Sun Sentinel in 2015. His approach has been pivotal in shaping the careers of numerous NFL hopefuls and pros. The media day will provide an exclusive look at the rigorous preparation of NFL hopefuls and a behind-the-scenes look at the YouTube Operation 53 documentary filming.

Athlete Innovations is offering local, national, and broadcast media an opportunity to capture the essence of what makes these athletes and their trainers truly exceptional. It's a chance to tell a story of ambition, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines the path to the NFL Draft. AI is the training home of the fastest 2023 Pro Day athlete, Shed Jackson of the Cincinnati Bengals.

WHO: Athlete Innovations, Tampa's premier sports performance facility, led by visionary Sports Performance Director Cliff "Shaud" Brown, along with some of the brightest NFL Draft prospects.

AI's lineup includes top prospects slated to receive a coveted draft spot in April.

WHAT: An exclusive media day event, 'Operation 53: Path to the Draft', will showcase the rigorous training, determination, and journey of NFL Draft hopefuls. The event will provide behind-the-scenes access.

WHEN: February 23rd, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm Eastern.

WHERE: Athlete Innovations 13335 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635

WHY: This media day offers an unparalleled opportunity to capture the essence of what makes these athletes and their trainers exceptional. From in-depth coverage of their cutting-edge training methods to personal stories of ambition and resilience, this event promises compelling content for your audience. The invitation is open to the onsite and virtual approved press.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR MEDIA:

Exclusive interviews with Athlete Innovations staff, including Cliff "Shaud" Brown.

Behind-the-scenes access to training sessions.

Personal stories and interviews with NFL Draft and Combine prospects.

Footage of the event's standout performances and demonstrations.

Virtual Interviews are available upon request.

RSVP: To confirm your attendance or schedule an exclusive interview, please get in touch with Shay Brown-Park at 901.800.9544 or via e-mail at [email protected] by Thursday, February 22nd at noon EST. Individual athlete and coach interviews are based on availability.

