MEDIA ALERT: Flower Bulb Day Returns to San Francisco's Union Square with 80K Colorful Tulips On Saturday, March 9

San Francisco Flower Bulb Day is a stunning celebration during which 80,000 colorful varieties of American-produced tulips grown from Dutch bulbs will blanket San Francisco's iconic Union Square in celebration of Spring, International Women's Day and as part of Union Square in Bloom. Post this

WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., by which time all 80K tulip bulbs will have been picked, and many San Francisco Bay Area households will be filled with the wonderful feeling of early spring.

WHERE: San Francisco's Union Square (conveniently located near the Powell Street BART station and directly on Muni's T line). Post Street will be closed between Powell St and Stockton St to accommodate the crowd and manage crowd flow in and out of the Tulip Garden. Visitors are encouraged to opt for public transportation and make a day of it in the Square. Book reservations now for lunch or dinner in one of Union Square's spots. For more itinerary ideas, https://visitunionsquaresf.com/directory.

WHY: Union Square in Bloom, now in its third year, celebrates the district's floral legacy with a modern twist. For decades, flowers, particularly daffodils, were handed out to visitors walking through Maiden Lane. Macy's previously hosted its annual flower show, established in 1964, and several flower stands brightened up the district. San Francisco Flower Bulb Day, a newer tradition that enlivens downtown in celebration of Spring and International Women's Day, is one of five featured events during Union Square in Bloom that invites the community to commemorate the legacy of Union Square interwoven with the timeless allure of flowers and encourages visitors and locals to rediscover and patronize our vibrant, full-circle offerings of hotels, restaurants, retail establishments, theater, fashion, cuisine, nightlife, and beyond. San Francisco Flower Bulb Day is a tradition that brings breathtaking beauty and springtime cheer to Union Square through the availability of classic, cheerful Dutch flower bulbs.

PRESS AND INFLUENCER PREVIEW RSVP: Press preview begins at 11:00 a.m. on March 9, 2024. Accredited press can schedule an interview to preview the tulip garden and speak with Dutch bulb growers and government officials. From 10:00 a.m. – noon, The Westin St. Francis will also host a pre-event with floral-themed food and coffee for up to 20 press and media influencers in a hotel suite overlooking the Union Square Tulip Field. Media who plan to attend San Francisco Flower Bulb Day 2024, the press preview, and/or The Westin St. Francis pre-event are kindly requested to register their interest and RSVP to [email protected].

PRESS KIT: A wide selection of event images, logos and videos that can be used for b-roll purposes can be accessed here. All photos included in the press kit are royalty-free when citing the associated source listed in the press kit. Please email S[email protected] with any questions.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTEST: A social media contest — "Show Us Your Tulips' Journey Home" — will also be part of San Francisco San Francisco Flower Bulb Day. Twenty of the most creative entries will win a limited edition Union Square in Bloom tote bag, including Dutch chocolates and IT'SUGAR delights. Tag @UnionSquareSF on Facebook, Instagram, X, or @UnionSquareSF_ on TikTok to participate between March 9 and 11. Winners will be notified on March 12, 2024.

About the Union Square Foundation

The Union Square Foundation is a 501c3 charitable organization existing to establish a renewed 'sense of place' for the Union Square Area by supporting diverse artistic, cultural, and culinary programs and projects – and by cultivating a welcoming caring community for all humankind.

We provide critical support to both create and maintain a clean, safe, and beautiful environment that serves to enrich its public spaces for the enjoyment of San Francisco's residents and visitors. Learn more at https://www.unionsquarefoundation.org.

About the Union Square Alliance

The Union Square Alliance serves members and creates a high-quality visitor experience by managing and activating public spaces, attracting new investment, and advocating for the district's future success. Union Square is the vibrant heart of San Francisco and an international destination where visitors come to enjoy exceptional retail experiences, luxury hotels, world-class cultural institutions, and great public spaces found only in the City by the Bay. A lively 27-block community surrounding Union Square Park in the heart of San Francisco makes up the Union Square Alliance. It is bordered on the north by Bush Street, on the east by Kearny Street, on the south by Market Street and the west by Taylor Street. For more information on the Alliance, go to www.visitunionsquaresf.com.

About Union Square in Bloom

Union Square in Bloom is a vibrant local activation that uniquely merges the artistic expressions of local florists, theater, fashion, and nightlife, creating a dynamic celebration of culture and creativity. The event is one of many programs put on by the Union Square Foundation, Union Square Alliance, Office of Economic and Workforce Development, Office of Mayor London N. Breed and partners to support the vibrancy of Union Square and the greater downtown area. Bolstered by recent investments in public safety and visitor-centered ambassador programs, events like Bloom, Winter Walk, and last summer's concert series continue to invite locals and visitors alike to visit Union Square and patronize downtown businesses. Learn more at https://visitunionsquaresf.com/union-square-in-bloom-2024.

About The San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development

The Office of Economic and Workforce Development advances equitable and shared prosperity for San Franciscans by growing sustainable jobs, supporting businesses of all sizes, creating great places to live and work, and helping everyone achieve economic self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit www.oewd.org.

About the Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco

The Netherlands and the US: a partnership that works. The Netherlands has continuously ranked as one of the top five foreign investors in the U.S. for multiple years, making the Netherlands the number one country with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus. More than 955K jobs in the United States result from the strong economic relations with the Netherlands. The Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco connects California to the Netherlands and empowers Dutch entrepreneurs and talent to innovate and scale in the U.S. Learn more at United States | Netherlandsandyou.nl.

About Royal Anthos

Anthos represents the companies that trade in flower bulbs and nursery stock products in Europe and abroad. The field for the promotion of their interests covers a wide area: fulfilling a supervisory role in the development of (inter)national policies for market access, co-financing and advising the promotion policy of the industry, co-financing and managing the international phytosanitary policy and co-responsibility for the sector policy by participation in organizations and committees dealing with promotion, market access, quality, phytosanitary issues, the environment, education, research and labor issues. For more information, please visit http://www.anthos.org/for-and-by-the-trade.

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Union Square Alliance, 1 4158899977, [email protected], https://visitunionsquaresf.com/

Jessica Chilingerian, Union Square Alliance, 1 415-781-7880, [email protected], https://visitunionsquaresf.com/

SOURCE Union Square Alliance