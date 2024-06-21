MEDIA ALERT: Help Put an End to Toilet Crimes in California!

"RFA is showing up with a truly novel experience at VidCon Anaheim to capture the attention of thousands of content creators and fans with a creative message around the dangers of improper flushing and the importance of looking for the 'Do Not Flush' symbol." Post this

Hard-boiled sleuth Detective Vincent Drains—and his very surprising partner, a real-life singing and talking toilet named Mel—are on the case. They will welcome attendees to participate in an investigation, uncovering clues and scanning QR codes to find truth behind toilet crimes. Together, they can put an end to clogged toilets, broken pipes and overflowing sewers while sharing the importance of responsible flushing and looking for the "Do Not Flush" symbol.

WHY: Improper flushing is a bigger problem than many people realize.

A recent study conducted in California found that 99% of materials clogging pipes consist of products that should never be put down the drain — such as non-flushable wipes with the "Do Not Flush" label, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, and more.

In California alone, it's estimated that inappropriately flushed items cost the state $47 million annually in equipment repairs and cleanup of sewer overflows.

And for citizens, the cost of a clog can be significant – ranging from $300 - $450 to repair damage to a home plumbing system or between $4,000 - $15,000 if the whole house needs repiping.

Yet, 60% of Californians have reported flushing things they know they shouldn't.

WHO: The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is an independent, nonprofit trade association committed to educating consumers about smart flushing habits through creative, informative and memorable ways.

While everyone who flushes toilets regularly has a responsibility to protect our country's wastewater systems, RFA believes that one target audience is particularly important to reach: Gen Alpha and Z. Members of these younger generations are the ones who will shepherd our country into the future and must live with the wastewater infrastructure for years to come. By educating them about the problem in engaging ways, we can give them agency in creating a better future. That's why RFA is showing up with a truly novel experience at VidCon Anaheim to capture the attention of thousands of content creators and fans with a creative message around the dangers of improper flushing and the importance of looking for the "Do Not Flush" symbol.

WHEN / WHERE: Wednesday, June 26 - Saturday, June 29

VidCon - Anaheim Convention Center

800 W Katella Ave

Anaheim, CA 92802

RFA booth located at GP1 in the festival area. Look for the toilet crime scene.

MEDIA OPPS:

Photos and videos of the "Dire Consequences of a Bad Flush" experience

Investigate a toilet crime with the first real-life talking toilet

Interview with Lara Wyss , president of the Responsible Flushing Alliance, discussion how to Flush Smart

, president of the Responsible Flushing Alliance, discussion how to Flush Smart Interviews with wastewater experts from local wastewater discussing the creation of healthy and sustainable communities

BACKGROUND: In 2022, California enacted a law requiring manufacturers of non-flushable wipes to prominently display the "Do Not Flush" symbol on packaging and educate consumers about what this label means and the consequences improper flushing. On June 12, 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Wastewater Infrastructure Pollution Prevention and Environments Safety (WIPPES), creating national standards for "Do Not Flush" labeling for non-flushable wipes.

