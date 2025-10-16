Media and Advertising Industry Expert JP Maheu Named Chairman of Moments Lab Board of Directors

"The world's biggest brands are now also video publishers, and Moments Lab, with its recently launched Discovery Agent, is uniquely positioned to accelerate their video production workflows." Post this

Maheu joined the Moments Lab board in 2023 and his appointment to Chairman follows significant contributions, including playing a crucial role in defining strategy and bringing an objective and insightful approach to executive decision-making.

"Moments Lab is operating at the frontier of how organizations manage, search, and monetize video content at scale," said Maheu. "The world's biggest brands are now also video publishers, and Moments Lab, with its recently launched Discovery Agent, is uniquely positioned to accelerate their video production workflows."

Maheu served as the global vice president of advertising sales at Twitter and was senior advisor to the MIT Center for Constructive Communication. Alongside his Chairman role at Moments Lab, he is an advisor and board member for companies including Madison Logic, VidMob, PlayVS and the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA).

About Moments Lab:

Moments Lab's AI-driven video discovery platform powers the work of broadcasters, production companies, sports rights holders, and brands worldwide. The company's proprietary MXT multimodal AI indexing technology helps content producers unlock their vast media libraries and accelerates video story creation. By reducing the time spent sourcing key moments, Moments Lab enables teams to scale workflows, boost creativity, and generate new revenue. The company's new Discovery Agent introduces chat-based search, advanced semantic understanding, and contextual insights to fuel high-impact storytelling. Learn more atwww.momentslab.com

JP Maheu Biography

JP Maheu is a globally recognized leader in advertising, media, and technology. He currently serves as a senior advisor and board member to several companies including Madison Logic, Moments Lab, Vidmob and PlayVS. From 2013 till 2022, JP held various executive roles at Twitter, including Global Vice President of Advertising Sales at Twitter, responsible for generating $4.5 billion in annual advertising revenue. He led a 900-person team across 15 international markets, building new global revenue functions, expanding teams in Japan, India, France, the UK, Mexico, and Brazil, and securing $1 billion in global partnership deals with major agency holding groups including Publicis, Omnicom and WPP.

Prior to Twitter, JP was CEO of Bluefin Labs, a venture-backed data company acquired by Twitter in 2013. Earlier roles include CEO of Publicis Modem, Chief Digital Officer of Ogilvy & Mather, and CEO of Razorfish. At Razorfish, he scaled the company to $260 million in revenue in four years through organic growth and acquisitions. JP also led Razorfish IPO in 1999 and steered the turnaround of the company post-Nasdaq crash in 2001. He began his career in strategy consulting at A.T. Kearney in the U.S. and France. JP holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a M.S. in Data Communication from Pierre & Marie Curie University in France. He currently serves on the Director's Council of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, was a Senior Advisor to the MIT Center for Constructive Communication and an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School.

