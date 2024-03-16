Media and Finance Executive Kim Bradley Joins CoachList Advisory Board

CoachList Appoints Media and Finance Executive Kim Bradley to Advisory Board Kim Bradley, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in media and finance, has joined the advisory board of CoachList, the leading online sports training and wellness marketplace. Bradley's expertise will provide strategic guidance to support CoachList's rapid growth as it scales into the dominant platform connecting athletes and coaches worldwide. Bradley's previous roles include executive positions at Genius Sports, Warner Bros. Entertainment, the NFL, and NBC Universal.

CoachList, the leading online sports training and wellness marketplace, today announced the appointment of Kim Bradley to its Advisory Board. Bradley, a seasoned media and finance executive, brings over two decades of experience from leadership roles at Genius Sports, Warner Bros. Entertainment, the NFL, and NBC Universal.

As a CoachList advisor, Bradley will provide strategic guidance on financial planning, partnerships, and media strategy to support the company's rapid growth. She currently serves on the board and audit committee of Genius Sports, a global leader in sports data and technology, where she was appointed as an independent director in July 2021.

"Kim's wealth of expertise steering major sports and entertainment brands through transformational growth is unparalleled," said Jeffrey Idso, CoachList founder and CEO. "Her business and financial acumen will be invaluable as we scale CoachList into the dominant platform connecting athletes and coaches worldwide."

Bradley most recently served as EVP and CFO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, where she was responsible for establishing and managing the financial strategy of the business. Prior to that, she was CFO of the NFL, a strategic partner to Genius Sports, and also served as COO of the NFL Network.

Her other previous roles include CFO of Core Media Group, Global Advisory Board Member of the Women's Tennis Association, and various finance leadership positions at NBCUniversal. Bradley began her career in General Electric's Financial Management Program.

"I am thrilled to be joining CoachList's Advisory Board at such a pivotal moment for the industry, as sports, fitness, and technology increasingly converge," said Bradley. "CoachList is revolutionizing how athletes access training and empowering coaches to grow their businesses. I look forward to working with such an innovative leadership team and dedicated talent around the world."

About CoachList

CoachList operates the world's leading SaaS marketplace and management platform for sports training, fitness instruction, camps, events, wellness, and related services. Its proprietary AI technology and innovative SaaS tools help transform the industry so consumers and professionals can improve performance together. Learn more at www.coachlist.com.

