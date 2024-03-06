Media Fragmentation Problems Solved with CMI Media Group Advancements to Empower Operating System

"Empower OS represents an evolution of our proprietary technology that takes into account the important factors of their business – data, technology and the use of AI, operational effectiveness and efficiency," said CMI Media Group President and CEO Dr. Susan Dorfman. Post this

"We have a committed investment to moving our clients' business with transparency and innovation and we're very proud to lead the market. Empower OS represents an evolution of our proprietary technology that takes into account the important factors of their business – data, technology and the use of AI, operational effectiveness and efficiency," said CMI Media Group President and CEO Dr. Susan Dorfman. "Over the past decade we have continually refined and improved our tools with a focus on interconnectivity, filling an industry need that only we have been able to provide to healthcare marketers."

Empower connects new and industry-leading applications within a scalable SaaS framework that drives end to end insights, planning, and buying processes for the health marketer of the future. The first two OS apps to launch within the new, innovative framework are the Insights engine that is built on robust healthcare professional and consumer health data and automated media orchestration (AMO), the first and only self-serve paid media orchestrator in the health marketing industry.

CMI Media Group continues to evolve and lead the industry in developing data-driven technological solutions that meet the complex needs of sophisticated healthcare marketers, with a modern omnidynamic approach that intersects brand messaging where the key audience is in their digital health journey.

AMO is novel ad technology designed to plug into omnichannel marketing technology stacks to enable the orchestration of paid media at scale and work in conjunction with CRM, owned media, and web personalization systems and technologies. Health and Life science organizations can now orchestrate in the moment messaging across all communication channels and finally deliver on the promise of enhanced customer experiences through the principles of omnichannel.

"The future of martech in life sciences is agile and modular. Marketers need tools that can seamlessly plug into any workflow and provide incremental value for brands and most importantly customers. The Empower operating system has been designed to meet the complex needs of sophisticated marketers who get results," said Jose Ferriera, EVP, Product Strategy & Transformation.

"As a modern media agency with a deep understanding and experience in pharma marketing we have improved the way media is planned and bought, in ways unlike the industry has ever seen. Costly fragmentation of media investments is a persistent problem that the Empower OS finally solves," added Chief Technology Officer Oleg Korenfeld.

As a dedicated healthcare media agency powered by cutting edge technology, CMI Media Group's team of strategists understand the complexities of the customer journey and the importance of personalized, relevant messaging via the channels they prefer. Empower enables healthcare and pharma brands to reach audiences in a cost-effective, channel-preferred manner.

CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. With a deep focus on data, media and technology, the agency has developed proprietary audience tools and expertise that ensure 100% media reach, precision, performance and personalization to healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers – 1-to-1, at scale. To learn more about Empower™, contact [email protected].

