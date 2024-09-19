Mediacom Optimizes Quality of Experience with OpenVault PMA Solution

"OpenVault PMA ensures that we continue to maintain our competitive edge by giving our subscribers an outstanding experience whenever they are online." J.R. Walden, SVP Technology and CTO for Mediacom Post this

"Our goal throughout the broadband era has been to keep our Xtream internet capabilities ahead of customer expectations," said J.R. Walden, SVP Technology and CTO for Mediacom. "OpenVault PMA ensures that we continue to maintain our competitive edge by giving our subscribers an outstanding experience whenever they are online."

"As speeds have risen across the board, broadband providers have increasingly prioritized Quality of Experience as well," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. "Mediacom has been a leader in using OpenVault technology innovation to ensure that their subscribers get the internet quality they expect and deserve."

OpenVault's OV PMA optimizes modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 or higher cable modems on OFDM(A) channels. It then routinely monitors and adjusts these profiles based on changing RF impairments, to ensure that subscribers receive the best possible service quality. This results in improvement of up to 40 percent in overall network capacity and bolsters the resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems, particularly in the presence of impairments.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

