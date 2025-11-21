Mediagistic Announces Strategic Partnership with EGIA to Deliver Enhanced Marketing Solutions for Home Services Contractors

"We're thrilled to partner with EGIA to help contractors connect the dots between education, marketing, and measurable business growth," said Greg Duss, Mediagistic's Chief Revenue Officer. Post this

As part of this strategic partnership, Mediagistic will serve as one of EGIA's preferred marketing partners for educational initiatives relating to marketing and advertising for the home services industry. Additionally, EGIA member firms will gain access to turnkey marketing solutions, including hyper-local media, lead-generation analytics, and customization for service and install businesses, all backed by proprietary measurement and attribution tools. The partnership also opens up tailored member offers, co-op funding support, and educational resources designed to help contractors scale growth, improve profitability, and enhance customer retention.

"This partnership brings even more value to our members by giving them direct access to one of the most experienced and trusted marketing partners in the home services space," said David Holt, General Manager of EGIA's Contractor University and HVAC Distributor University. "By combining EGIA's training and business development expertise with Mediagistic's marketing subject matter expertise, we're helping contractors take their growth potential to the next level."

To learn more about how your contracting business could benefit from this partnership, call (866) 768-2897 or visit https://www.mediagistic.com/talk-to-an-expert today.

About Mediagistic

Mediagistic is a marketing and advertising agency focused on helping service-business brands build visibility, drive leads and scale revenue. For over 20 years, Mediagistic has delivered multi-channel campaigns for contractors and dealers using a combination of strategic media buying, analytics and creative execution. Learn more at www.mediagistic.com.

About the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA)

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers home services contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. Its Contractor University offers access to the industry's most recognized educators, who deliver innovative keys to success through online training systems, in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. OPTIMUS Financing, which has facilitated financing for hundreds of thousands of residential and business projects valued at over $9 billion, provides contractors with a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA's HVAC Distributor University delivers powerful and convenient training solutions designed to empower sales team success within HVAC distribution businesses. EGIA is also a recognized leader in delivering sponsored demand management and resource efficiency services on behalf of electric, gas and water utilities and municipalities. These services include financing; rebate program administration and rebate processing; contractor network management, training and certification; and sales channel development and support. Learn more at www.EGIA.org.

Media Contact

Eddie Childs, Mediagistic, 1 6785756636, [email protected], Mediagistic

SOURCE Mediagistic