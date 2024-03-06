Mediagistic Officially Recognized as a 2024 Google Premier Partner

"Reflecting on our journey to becoming a 2024 Google Premier Partner, it's clear that our success is rooted in not just meeting, but exceeding the evolving digital marketing needs of our clients," said Kerry Sartell, Chief Operating Officer of Mediagistic. Post this

"Reflecting on our journey to becoming a 2024 Google Premier Partner, it's clear that our success is rooted in not just meeting, but exceeding the evolving digital marketing needs of our clients," said Kerry Sartell, Mediagistic's Chief Operating Officer. "Our team's adaptability, innovative strategies, and unwavering focus on delivering measurable results have been key to our longevity and effectiveness in this competitive industry. We view this recognition as both an honor and a motivation to continue setting the bar higher for ourselves and for the home services marketing sector as a whole."

The Google Partners program underwent significant transformations in 2023, introducing enhanced program requirements and Premier Partner advantages aimed at fostering growth and success with Google Ads. Into 2024, the program persists in supporting its Premier Partners and their clientele.

"We are ecstatic to be recognized by Google and to be counted among the elite digital marketing partners globally," added Greg Duss, Mediagistic's Chief Revenue Officer. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's relentless effort and commitment, and we are excited to keep delivering innovative, impactful marketing solutions to our clients."

For Mediagistic, this partnership status with Google only reinforces the agency's commitment to innovate and produce better outcomes for its clients.

"Securing the Google Premier Partner status is a noteworthy milestone, and we anticipate another year of delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients," said Justin Littlejohn, Mediagistic's Senior Director of Digital Strategy. "Premier Partners like Mediagistic represent the top 3% of Google Partners in their respective nations, and we are eager to leverage that expertise to aid our clients in thriving and succeeding online."

With over two decades of leadership in the home services marketing field, Mediagistic has consistently aided businesses throughout the country in enhancing their online visibility and achieving their marketing objectives. The agency provides a comprehensive suite of services, including website design and development, search engine optimization, paid search advertising, social media marketing, and more.

To learn more about Mediagistic and its full range of offerings, check out our marketing solutions for home services businesses of all sizes.

