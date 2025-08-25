MediaOne Appoints Adam Bridgeford as Vice President of Brand Partnerships to Drive Strategic Growth

"Adam's proven track record of driving significant growth and his deep expertise in forging strategic partnerships, especially within the tourism sector, perfectly align with our mission to help clients achieve meaningful impact through world-class marketing strategies." Post this

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Adam to the MediaOne team as our new Vice President of Brand Partnerships," said Jason Fulvi, MediaOne Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "Adam's proven track record of driving significant growth and his deep expertise in forging strategic partnerships, especially within the tourism sector, perfectly align with our mission to help clients achieve meaningful impact through world-class marketing strategies."

Adam brings over a decade of experience as a dynamic and growth-driven sales and marketing leader, consistently delivering 10-15% revenue growth across global tourism, branding, and strategic marketing sectors. He joins MediaOne with deep expertise in destination marketing, campaign execution, and client services.

Most recently, Adam served as Vice President of Business Development at Herrmann Global, a tourism insights and marketing agency, where he led business development initiatives, captured new market opportunities, and forged strategic partnerships. His experience includes developing a network and relationships within the destination marketing organization sector to drive awareness and engagement, primarily for international tourism into the U.S..

About MediaOne

MediaOne is a strategic marketing partner that helps organizations turn business objectives into integrated marketing strategies by bridging team gaps, optimizing performance, and driving better results. MediaOne works with tourism, financial institutions, healthcare, and consumer brands to fuel smart growth and help clients do more with less. Learn more at https://mediaone.digital/

Media Contact

