MediaOne Appoints Adam Bridgeford as Vice President of Brand Partnerships to Drive Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaOne is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Bridgeford as its new Vice President of Brand Partnerships. This strategic hire underscores MediaOne's commitment to expanding its client portfolio and reinforcing its position as a leader in integrated marketing solutions across the tourism, healthcare, and financial services sectors.
In his new role, Bridgeford will be instrumental in identifying and pursuing opportunities to expand MediaOne's client portfolio, with a particular focus on the Midwest territory. He will be responsible for steering strategic plans to drive growth and serving as a key partner for clients, ensuring their goals are met with thoughtful, tailored solutions and delivering creative digital media strategies that connect brands to the places people love.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Adam to the MediaOne team as our new Vice President of Brand Partnerships," said Jason Fulvi, MediaOne Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "Adam's proven track record of driving significant growth and his deep expertise in forging strategic partnerships, especially within the tourism sector, perfectly align with our mission to help clients achieve meaningful impact through world-class marketing strategies."
Adam brings over a decade of experience as a dynamic and growth-driven sales and marketing leader, consistently delivering 10-15% revenue growth across global tourism, branding, and strategic marketing sectors. He joins MediaOne with deep expertise in destination marketing, campaign execution, and client services.
Most recently, Adam served as Vice President of Business Development at Herrmann Global, a tourism insights and marketing agency, where he led business development initiatives, captured new market opportunities, and forged strategic partnerships. His experience includes developing a network and relationships within the destination marketing organization sector to drive awareness and engagement, primarily for international tourism into the U.S..
About MediaOne
MediaOne is a strategic marketing partner that helps organizations turn business objectives into integrated marketing strategies by bridging team gaps, optimizing performance, and driving better results. MediaOne works with tourism, financial institutions, healthcare, and consumer brands to fuel smart growth and help clients do more with less. Learn more at https://mediaone.digital/
Media Contact
Jason Fulvi, MediaOne.digital, 1 412-215-2721, [email protected], https://mediaone.digital
SOURCE MediaOne.digital
