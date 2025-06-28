MediaOne Appoints Jenny Rose as SVP of Brand Growth Strategy to Drive Bold Growth for Client Brands

"We're thrilled to have Jenny on board," said Josh Sherwood of the MediaOne executive team. "Her proven leadership, strategic acumen, and deep understanding of travel and brand marketing make her the perfect fit to scale our impact for clients who want real results." Post this

At Tempest, Rose built and led a full-service B2B2C marketing agency arm, overseeing integrated campaigns for 40+ brands that combined the power of paid media, SEO, email, and content. Her data-driven approach elevated performance for leading DMOs including St. Augustine, Kansas City, and Pittsburgh — with measurable impact on visitation and brand awareness.

In her new role, Rose will lead MediaOne's Brand Growth Strategy function — a key pillar of the company's offering as a high-performance digital marketing partner. MediaOne goes beyond traditional media services to offer agency-grade strategic insight and execution — without the complexity, retainers, or inflated billable hours that often come with legacy agency models.

"We're thrilled to have Jenny on board," said Josh Sherwood of the MediaOne executive team. "Her proven leadership, strategic acumen, and deep understanding of travel and brand marketing make her the perfect fit to scale our impact for clients who want real results."

Rose will be working closely with client brands to design and deploy strategies that increase brand value, amplify reach, and drive long-term ROI.

About MediaOne North America:

MediaOne North America is a full-service digital marketing company based in Atlanta, specializing in destination marketing and brand amplification. Blending data-driven strategy with compelling creative, MediaOne delivers scroll-stopping campaigns across paid media, SEO, video, influencer activations, and digital - driving measurable ROI. With a team of experts rooted in tourism and brand marketing, MediaOne builds strategic partnerships, crafts unforgettable stories, and helps destinations and brands alike be impossible to ignore. For more information about MediaOne North America and its services, please visit MediaOne's website.

Media Contact

Angelica Diamond, MediaOne.digital, 1 908-361-0271, [email protected], mediaone.digital

SOURCE MediaOne.digital