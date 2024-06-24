MediaOne North America Welcomes Jason Fulvi as Chief Sales Officer

MediaOne North America, a leader in innovative digital marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Fulvi as its new Chief Sales Officer. Fulvi's extensive background in sales, marketing, and leadership positions him to drive the future of MediaOne's expansion and growth.
ATLANTA, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaOne North America, a leader in innovative digital marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Fulvi as its new Chief Sales Officer. Fulvi's extensive background in sales, marketing, and leadership positions him to drive the future of MediaOne's expansion and growth.
Jason Fulvi, a Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME), joins MediaOne with more than three decades of experience in sales and marketing. His previous roles most recently include Chief Sales Officer at travel data company Arrivalist as well as leadership positions as President & CEO of Visit KC and Executive Vice President of VisitPITTSBURGH, where he significantly increased destination visitation. Fulvi's strategic approach and proven success in forging strong client relationships and implementing effective sales strategies will be instrumental in MediaOne's mission to deliver exceptional digital marketing solutions in an ever-advancing world.
"Jason Fulvi's appointment marks a significant milestone for MediaOne," said CEO Jim Reagan. "His leadership and expertise will be crucial as we aim to expand our market presence and drive our ambitious growth plans."
In his new role at MediaOne, Fulvi will spearhead the continued development and execution of comprehensive sales strategies, focusing on client acquisition and retention. He will lead the sales team to explore new opportunities, optimize sales processes, and enhance the overall client experience. Fulvi's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with MediaOne's values and vision for the future.
"I am thrilled to join the team at MediaOne," said Jason Fulvi. "The team has established an impressive suite of digital media offerings for the DMO community, and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to enhance their digital presence."
About MediaOne North America:
MediaOne North America is a premier digital marketing agency that specializes in creating and executing effective marketing strategies. With a focus on delivering measurable results, MediaOne offers a range of services including content development, data analytics, and programmatic media. The company's Digital Blueprint ensures clients achieve their business goals through personalized and optimized marketing campaigns. For more information, visit mediaone.digital.
