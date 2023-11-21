MediaPlatform Again Receives Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award Honors

"Thanks to those who took the time to vote for Broadcaster as one of the top three enterprise video platforms," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. Post this

"Thanks to those who took the time to vote for Broadcaster as one of the top three enterprise video platforms," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "Streaming Media remains an important media source with an informed video production community," he said.

MediaPlatform's enterprise video suite includes its flagship MediaPlatform Broadcaster® live webcasting platform, MediaPlatform Autocaster® preproduction and automated webcast replay platform, and the MediaPlatform® On Demand video content management portal.

MediaPlatform's innovation continues to be recognized by top industry analysts. The company was named a Leader in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe and a Leader by Gartner Research in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management (EVCM). MediaPlatform also has been named a key provider in several recent reports including the Forrester Tech Tide, the Gartner EVCM Market Guide and Wainhouse Research's Enterprise Streaming Solutions and Services Report.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower, and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.

Media Contact

