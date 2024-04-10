MediaPlatform and vFairs Team to Make Premium Live Video Broadcasts Integral to Virtual Event Experiences

"We are delighted to work with the major players in the virtual event space to help make those events as stimulating for online audiences as they are for in-person attendees," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. Post this

Broadcaster's interactive elements, as well as its highly granular viewer tracking and analytics, elevate the entertainment value of important speeches during virtual events, and give event organizers actionable audience data to calculate the return-on-investment from paid keynote speakers.

With the new vFairs integration, MediaPlatform live Broadcaster webcasts can be a frictionless experience within all major virtual event platforms, including 6Connex and Cvent, in addition to vFairs.

"Hybrid events – which combine in-person venues and online experiences – remain an attractive and flexible way for organizations to reach wider audiences," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "Live webcasts, rather than pre-recorded video, bring an element of excitement and energy to these events, driving registration and viewer engagement. We are delighted to work with the major players in the virtual event space to help make those events as stimulating for online audiences as they are for in-person attendees," he said.

The success of MediaPlatform's Broadcaster live webcasting platform continues to earn the company industry recognition. In March, MediaPlatform was named an IDC Innovator in IDC Innovators: Video Platform Solutions 2024 report for its success in providing feature-rich enterprise webcasting, large-scale live streaming, and audience interaction in live and on-demand video. MediaPlatform Broadcaster was also recently voted a top enterprise video platform in the Streaming Media Readers' Choice annual contest. MediaPlatform was named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe and a Leader by Gartner Research in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management (EVCM). The company also has been named a key provider in several reports including the Forrester Tech Tide, the Gartner EVCM Market Guide and Wainhouse Research's Enterprise Streaming Solutions and Services report.

About MediaPlatform

MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower, and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge and attract and keep top talent. MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.

