MediaPlatform Named an IDC Innovator in "IDC Innovators: Video Platform Solutions 2024" Report

The IDC Innovators recognition joins other industry reports in which MediaPlatform's innovation has been recognized. MediaPlatform was named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe and a Leader by Gartner Research in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management (EVCM). The company also has been named a key provider in several reports including the Forrester Tech Tide, the Gartner EVCM Market Guide and Wainhouse Research's Enterprise Streaming Solutions and Services report.

"We believe this report showcases the gaps that meeting tools leave when white glove service, premium quality and tangible audience engagement are crucial components to making mission-critical live events successful," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "We're delighted to see IDC highlight the vital role that video platforms continue to play in ensuring performance, scalability, delivery and asset management for video content within the enterprise," he said.

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offers a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.

