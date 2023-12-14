MediaPlatform Optimizes Live and On-Demand Video Delivery Across Citrix Environments

"By re-certifying our products to interoperate with Citrix we can better serve our banking and financial services and healthcare clients, among others," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. Post this

MediaPlatform's network-agnostic video delivery approach – including its support for Citrix environments – is the cornerstone supporting its ability to reliably webcast HD-quality live or on-demand video to massive online audiences including those in bandwidth challenged locations and/or from multiple devices.

MediaPlatform's network-agnostic video delivery capabilities leverage MediaPlatform Smartpath, which provides a framework for format and adaptive bitrate streaming delivery and failover distribution rules optimized for the enterprise's specific network conditions. Smartpath acts as an overlay network that uses a rule-based IP address analysis to assign a compatible stream across a variety of end point distribution technologies – from VPNs, LANs Wi-Fi and eCDNs behind-the-firewall, to external peering providers and CDNs – and across desktop, tablet, or mobile devices.

Citrix customers further optimize their delivery capabilities using MediaPlatform Edge® eCDN software. MediaPlatform Edge is a secure stream splitting/caching video engine that not only stream splits live video content but also allows for pre-positioning and caching of on-demand video content. The software can be deployed as a company-wide eCDN, intelligently peering to comprise an organization-wide eCDN for all video streaming.

"We continue to invest in innovation and engineering to ensure our clients can leverage dynamic, interactive video experiences across a wide range of network technologies," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "By re-certifying our products to interoperate with Citrix we can better serve our banking and financial services and healthcare clients, among others," he said.

MediaPlatform's innovation continues to be recognized by top industry analysts. The company was named a Leader in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe and a Leader by Gartner Research in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management (EVCM). MediaPlatform also has been named a key provider in several recent reports including the Forrester Tech Tide, the Gartner EVCM Market Guide and Wainhouse Research's Enterprise Streaming Solutions and Services Report.

MediaPlatform is a leading enterprise video platform enabling large-scale live streaming and on-demand video that companies use to engage remote employees, empower, and motivate workers by giving them the power to rapidly self-educate and share knowledge, and attract and keep top talent. MediaPlatform gives customers an end-to-end solution and world-class services so they can use their networks for business broadcasts, consolidate disconnected video systems, accelerate their digital workplace transition, and gain insights into the reach and impact of their video communications.

