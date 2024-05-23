MediaSource Celebrated for Innovation in Data/Analytics at PRWeek's 2024 Healthcare Awards

"For the first time in the healthcare communications industry, there's now a formula to truly show your campaign is making an impact through business growth," said Lisa Arledge Powell, CEO and Founder of MediaSource. Post this

"If you're a healthcare communicator, you know we've been feeling the pressure to show how public relations, and specifically media relations, directly ties to business goals," said Lisa Arledge Powell, CEO and Founder of MediaSource. "Media placements, impressions, ad value, and audience are the old ways. For the first time in the healthcare communications industry, there's now a formula to truly show your campaign is making an impact through business growth."

The nomination was based on a case study of a national campaign which leveraged MediaSource's signature multimedia release format to position Orlando Health as a leader in orthopedic care. Using a test-and-learn approach to data analysis, Mastercard quantified the causal impact of the multimedia campaign by measuring results against a well-matched control. The findings showed the campaign led to increased visits across the orthopedic providers being studied by 5.9%.

"We believe the story strategy, high-quality multimedia content and media relations plan around the story which tied to an increase in pickleball-related injuries is what made this campaign so successful in driving patients," said Arledge Powell. "With more proof that media relations can move the needle, and a general public more interested in being told stories instead of being sold to, this new approach shows how effective media relations can be just as valuable as traditional marketing."

The success of the multimedia campaign has allowed MediaSource and Orlando Health to streamline their formula for executing media relations, driving business to other segments of the organization through similar strategies.

To learn more about this approach to measuring the business value of media relations, download the Effectively Quantifying the Business Impact of Media Relations at Orlando Health white paper for free here.

About MediaSource

MediaSource is a certified woman-owned healthcare communications agency that helps organizations meet business goals by combining storytelling with strategy. With a 25-year track record of elevating healthcare brands across the U.S., MediaSource understands the realities of the healthcare industry with proven results that drive patients, recruitment, reputation and business. To learn about our PR, thought leadership content, video storytelling and other specialties, visit mediasourcetv.com.

Media Contact

Ben Roselieb, MediaSource, 1 6149329950, [email protected], MediaSource

SOURCE MediaSource