MediaSource Celebrates 25 Years of PR Success and Impactful Storytelling

Over the next 25 years, MediaSource pushed the industry forward, prioritizing innovative ways for public relations professionals to communicate and disseminate stories, elevating diverse voices, and telling stories on the cutting edge of health care communications. From creating the agency's trademark Multimedia Release and digital delivery newsroom to pioneering brand journalism and leveraging social media for storytelling, MediaSource's forward-thinking approach to communications has kept the organization at the forefront of PR.

Since its founding, MediaSource has secured over 100,000 placements for its clients — including placements in every major national outlet, like The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and over 600 national network television appearances — accounting for a combined audience of more than 100 billion. But it's the impact beyond the placements that really reach the core of the agency. MediaSource's mission to tell impactful stories has made a difference in thousands of lives, helping medical experts raise awareness of important and life-saving work, connecting hundreds of thousands of patients to groundbreaking clinical trials and procedures, and improving health equity by telling stories that impact underrepresented communities.

"Our commitment to impactful storytelling has always been the North Star for MediaSource," Arledge Powell said. "We've found a specialty in health care because we believe in the life-changing work our clients are doing, and our team of PR professionals is able to amplify stories with confidence because those stories match our own values and truly make an impact on the communities that are so important to us."

That impact has been acknowledged through a variety of recognition from MediaSource's peers. The agency has won multiple Emmy Awards for outstanding video campaigns and averages 20 awards per year, including PRSA Bronze Anvils, PR Daily, the PRSA Central Ohio PRism Awards and the Telly Awards. Competing against larger firms, MediaSource was selected Best Healthcare Agency an unprecedented four years in a row in the Healthcare PR and Marketing Awards by Ragan Communications.

The company prides itself on building long-standing relationships with clients, staff and its community. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center was the agency's first-ever client and still works with MediaSource today, in addition to an 18-year relationship with Nationwide Children's Hospital, 10 years with National Jewish Health and nine years with Orlando Health. Four different MediaSource team members, including all three vice presidents, have been with the company for more than 12 years.

For Arledge Powell, a major honor came earlier this year, when MediaSource was certified as an official Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The certification represented both Arledge Powell's work in founding MediaSource and the company's commitment to diversity and equity, which is reflected in its partners and projects.

"Many of our clients have been a driving force for equity and inclusion especially within their own organizations," Arledge Powell said. "We're incredibly grateful to be working with people and brands that champion this message of diversity and expect their partners to do the same."

Both internally and in conjunction with its bold and forward-thinking clients, MediaSource prioritizes staying on the cutting edge of marketing and public relations. From keeping a pulse on emerging social media and cultivating relationships with journalists in the changing news landscape to creating inventive ways of telling stories and utilizing the best in current technology, MediaSource aims to remain a leader in the field.

"We've built an innovative team that is constantly seeking new ways to excel for our clients and wants to move our industry forward," Arledge Powell said. "MediaSource will continue to find the best and most relevant ways to tell stories and leverage emerging technologies and media to connect with audiences across the country. I'm excited for what the future holds."

