MediaSpark Receives Highest Honors at AMA Omaha 2026 Pinnacle Awards

"This isn't about one campaign or one moment," said owner and CEO Patsy Sumner. "It's about building a team and an approach that consistently delivers for our clients. That's what makes this recognition so meaningful." Post this

These honors cap off a standout night for the agency which earned multiple honors across campaign categories, reflecting the depth and consistency of their work across industries and channels.

"This recognition is a reflection of the team we've built and the clients we work alongside every day," said Dana Nuzum. "We've always believed that great marketing should drive real business outcomes, and it's incredibly rewarding to see that work recognized at this level."

From full-funnel digital campaigns to targeted email, video and media strategies, the agency's award-winning work delivered measurable results, from multi-million-dollar revenue impact to record-breaking seasonal performance and sustained brand growth.

MediaSpark's standout campaigns recognized by AMA Omaha include:

"From Inbox to Impact" – generating $3M in influenced revenue through email for Rainaldi Home Services in Central Florida.

"Move Over Google!" – using full-funnel strategy to drive revenue growth for Auburn Heating & Air in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

"Bigger than African elephant-big Results" – achieving record Black Friday performance through retargeting for Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

"Just What the Doctor Ordered" – expanding awareness and building trust through strategic media planning for Boys Town Hospital.

Additional honors spanned customer journey strategy, healthcare marketing innovation, direct mail, paid media and large-scale media planning—demonstrating the agency's ability to deliver results at every stage of the customer lifecycle.

"This isn't about one campaign or one moment," said owner and CEO Patsy Sumner. "It's about building a team and an approach that consistently delivers for our clients. That's what makes this recognition so meaningful."

About MediaSpark

MediaSpark is a full-service marketing agency based in Omaha, Nebraska. With an in-house team of traditional and digital media, creative, social and technical strategists and firestarters, MediaSpark partners with local, regional and national clients to deliver results and spark conversations.

Media Contact

Sarah Whipkey, MediaSpark, 1 402-871-5959, [email protected], themediaspark.com

SOURCE MediaSpark