Mediator Robert Heath Offers Tips to Hurricane Victims To Avoid Claim Delays

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americans, particularly in Florida, are preparing for what researchers say will be an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season in 2024, which begins June 1. Along the Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle, experts predict a 42% probability that a major hurricane will make landfall, a significant increase from previous years. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/atlantic-hurricane-season-2024-predictions-colorado-state/

Documentation of expenses is a critical part of every claim, according to Robert Heath, a Florida-based mediator who assists claimants and insurance companies resolve claims following windstorm disasters. "Storm victims begin incurring expenses as soon as the wind stops, but often fail to document what they've spent and this can significantly delay their claim," he said. Receipts for evacuation-related expenses such as hotels and storage facilities are easy, but many other expenses may slip through the cracks. Heath recommends that Florida residents download any number of applications on their phones to scan or keep track of expenses for cleanup, debris removal, mold prevention, or temporary repairs. Many of these applications are free. "The more tangible evidence you have, the better off you will be," he said. "You can't have too many photographs or receipts. Document everything," he recommends. Easy access to this information allows it to be quickly forwarded to the insurance company after the storm and can prevent unnecessary delay of homeowners' claims.

Heath is the principal of Robert Heath Mediation which provides virtual mediation services throughout Florida and the United States. He is a Fellow of the American College of Civil Trial Mediators with over thirty years of experience with windstorm and property damage cases.

