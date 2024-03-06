Medibrane Ltd Announces Manufacturing Representation Agreement with Synergistix India Private Ltd

Medibrane Ltd, a leading contract manufacturer in the Medical Device, is pleased to announce the signing of a manufacturing representation agreement with Synergistix India Private Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian market.

ROSH-HAYIN, Israel, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medibrane Ltd, a leading contract manufacturer in the Medical Device industry, is pleased to announce the signing of a manufacturing representation agreement with Synergistix India Private Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian market.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Medibrane's commitment to expanding its presence and promoting its cutting-edge solutions in the dynamic healthcare landscape of India.

Under this agreement, Synergistix India Private Ltd will serve as the exclusive manufacturing representative for Medibrane in India. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to enhance the accessibility of Medibrane's advanced healthcare solutions in the Indian market.

"We are excited about the partnership with Synergistix India Private Ltd, as it aligns with our strategic vision to make a positive impact on healthcare in India," said Elad Einav, CEO of Medibrane Ltd. "Synergistix's extensive experience and strong presence in the region make them the ideal partner to represent and promote Medibrane's innovative solutions."

Medibrane Ltd is renowned for its state-of-the-art Contract Manufacturing solutions in the arena of scaffold covering, ultra-thin membranes, and tubing, designed for interventional medical devices.

The collaboration with Synergistix India Private Ltd will enable Medibrane to address the specific needs of the Indian market, providing tailored solutions that cater to the diverse healthcare landscape of the country.

"We are delighted to partner with Medibrane Ltd and represent their exceptional healthcare solutions in India," commented Ramakrishnan Balasubramanian, Managing Director at Synergistix India Private Ltd. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to bring cutting-edge technologies to the Indian healthcare sector and contribute to the advancement of medical practices in the region."

The manufacturing representation agreement signifies a mutual commitment to driving innovation and improving healthcare delivery in India. Medibrane Ltd and Synergistix India Private Ltd are confident that this partnership will create new opportunities for growth and contribute to the overall betterment of healthcare services in the country.

For further information, please contact:

Elad Einav, CEO, Medibrane Ltd - [email protected]

Ramakrishnan Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Synergistix India Private Ltd - [email protected]

About Medibrane Ltd: Medibrane Ltd is a distinguished global contract manufacturer specializing in medical devices, employing a solvent-based manufacturing process to provide low wall thickness stent covering, membrane, and tubing. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Medibrane's solutions are designed to meet the highest standards in the healthcare industry.

About Synergistix India Private Ltd: Synergistix India Private Ltd is a prominent player in the Indian healthcare market, known for its expertise in representing and promoting cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on bringing innovative solutions to the Indian healthcare sector, Synergistix India Private Ltd collaborates with leading global companies to enhance the accessibility of advanced healthcare technologies in the region.

Media Contact

Elad Einav, Medibrane Ltd, 972 37794000, [email protected], Medibrane.com

Ramakrishnan Balasubramanian, Synergistix India Private Ltd, 91 94446 86310, [email protected], synergistixindia.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Medibrane Ltd