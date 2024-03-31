Medibrane Ltd Forges Strategic Manufacturing Representation Partnership with HnG Medical Incorporated in China

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medibrane Ltd, a leading contract manufacturer in the Medical Device industry, is thrilled to announce a pivotal milestone with the signing of a manufacturing representation agreement with HnG Medical Incorporated, a key player in the Chinese healthcare market. This collaboration signifies Medibrane's dedicated efforts to expand its global reach and introduce its state-of-the-art solutions to the dynamic healthcare landscape of China.

Under this agreement, HnG Medical Incorporated will act as the exclusive manufacturing representative for Medibrane in China. This strategic partnership aims to harness the collective strengths of both entities to facilitate broader access to Medibrane's cutting-edge healthcare solutions within the Chinese market.

"We are enthusiastic about our collaboration with HnG Medical Incorporated, as it perfectly aligns with our strategic vision to positively impact healthcare in China," stated Elad Einav, CEO of Medibrane Ltd. "HnG Medical Incorporated's extensive expertise and established presence in the region make them the ideal partner to represent and promote our innovative solutions."

Medibrane Ltd is renowned for its advanced Contract Manufacturing solutions, designed to elevate patient outcomes and optimize healthcare processes. This partnership with HnG Medical Incorporated will empower Medibrane to cater to the specific needs of the Chinese market, offering tailored solutions that cater to the diverse healthcare landscape of the country.

"We are honored to partner with Medibrane Ltd and showcase their exceptional healthcare solutions in China," remarked William Zhong, CEO of HnG Medical Incorporated. "This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to introduce cutting-edge technologies to the Chinese healthcare sector, further advancing medical practices in the region."

The manufacturing representation agreement underscores a mutual commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing healthcare delivery in China. Medibrane Ltd and HnG Medical Incorporated are confident that this strategic partnership will unlock new growth opportunities and contribute to the overall enhancement of healthcare services in the country.

About Medibrane Ltd: Medibrane Ltd is a distinguished global contract manufacturer specializing in medical devices, employing a solvent-based manufacturing process to ensure precision and quality in every product. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Medibrane's solutions are designed to meet the highest standards in the healthcare industry.

About HnG Medical Incorporated: HnG Medical Incorporated is a prominent player in the Chinese healthcare market, known for its expertise in representing and promoting cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on bringing innovative solutions to the Chinese healthcare sector, HnG Medical Incorporated collaborates with leading global companies to enhance the accessibility of advanced healthcare technologies in the region.

