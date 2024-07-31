Medical Aesthetics Treatment Center Altera Aesthetix Chooses SiteSeer Pro Software for Franchise Site Selection

SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, has onboarded a new subscriber to the platform, Altera Aesthetix.
BOISE, Idaho, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, has onboarded a new subscriber to the platform, Altera Aesthetix. The Georgia-based medical aesthetics company offers a suite of non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including neuromodulator injectables (e.g., Botox), dermal fillers, medical-grade skin treatments, facials, and more.
Founded in 2019, Altera Aesthetix started as a concierge aesthetics practice. As their patient base grew, the female-led practice opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Savannah in 2020, followed by two additional locations in 2021: Statesboro and Richmond Hill. Originally named Refine Aesthetics, the company rebranded as Altera Aesthetix in 2023.
Significant growth in the medical aesthetics sector and strong demand for safe, effective treatments have steered Altera Aesthetix toward franchising. Evan Ferrell, chief strategy officer, says the company plans to expand into the southeastern United States initially and further west and north thereafter. "As we've laid the foundation over the last year to franchise Altera Aesthetix, we realize that we need to thoroughly analyze new markets to replicate our success," he says. "That led us to SiteSeer, which has the functionality to support franchise companies as they move into new markets."
Altera Aesthetix is using SiteSeer to better understand its customers and their behaviors as well as the company's key performance indicators. Using Model Builder and its Location Profiles, the company built Site Scorecards to find and screen new franchise locations and visualizes those locations on a map as a Hot Spot theme. Altera Aesthetix is also developing a data-driven expansion plan that optimizes franchise territories and maximizes growth.
"We demoed several site selection software platforms, but SiteSeer came out on top because their team understands the needs of franchisors," says Ferrell. "Using SiteSeer to evaluate markets and analyze specific locations gives us assurance that we're opening franchises in the right areas and setting our franchisees up for success. I believe this will be an extremely powerful tool for our young startup franchise."
"We're looking forward to supporting Altera Aesthetix as they expand throughout Georgia and beyond," says Lance Blick, director of business development for SiteSeer Technologies. "SiteSeer arms franchisors with the tools and data to plan their expansion and establish a solid methodology to evaluate sites and establish franchise territories."
