Medical Aesthetics Treatment Center Altera Aesthetix Chooses SiteSeer Pro Software for Franchise Site Selection

Using SiteSeer to evaluate markets and analyze specific locations gives us assurance that we're opening franchises in the right areas and setting our franchisees up for success. I believe this will be an extremely powerful tool for our young startup franchise. Post this

Significant growth in the medical aesthetics sector and strong demand for safe, effective treatments have steered Altera Aesthetix toward franchising. Evan Ferrell, chief strategy officer, says the company plans to expand into the southeastern United States initially and further west and north thereafter. "As we've laid the foundation over the last year to franchise Altera Aesthetix, we realize that we need to thoroughly analyze new markets to replicate our success," he says. "That led us to SiteSeer, which has the functionality to support franchise companies as they move into new markets."

Altera Aesthetix is using SiteSeer to better understand its customers and their behaviors as well as the company's key performance indicators. Using Model Builder and its Location Profiles, the company built Site Scorecards to find and screen new franchise locations and visualizes those locations on a map as a Hot Spot theme. Altera Aesthetix is also developing a data-driven expansion plan that optimizes franchise territories and maximizes growth.

"We demoed several site selection software platforms, but SiteSeer came out on top because their team understands the needs of franchisors," says Ferrell. "Using SiteSeer to evaluate markets and analyze specific locations gives us assurance that we're opening franchises in the right areas and setting our franchisees up for success. I believe this will be an extremely powerful tool for our young startup franchise."

"We're looking forward to supporting Altera Aesthetix as they expand throughout Georgia and beyond," says Lance Blick, director of business development for SiteSeer Technologies. "SiteSeer arms franchisors with the tools and data to plan their expansion and establish a solid methodology to evaluate sites and establish franchise territories."

Learn more about Altera Aesthetix at www.alteraaesthetix.com.

Media Contact

Lance Blick, SiteSeer Technologies, 1 208.308.8844, [email protected], www.siteseer.com

SOURCE SiteSeer Technologies