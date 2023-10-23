Medical Device Development and Market Strategy: Europe or US First? Or Both? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historically, medical device developers often opted to bring new products to market in the EU first, as obtaining a CE mark was perceived to be faster, less expensive and more predictable than getting US FDA clearance or approval. With the introduction of the EU's Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation (IVDR), the paradigm has shifted, and an increasing number of medical device companies are prioritizing the US market. However, the decision of where to launch first must be guided by more than just regulatory requirements.