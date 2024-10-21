Medical Device Safety: Navigating Regulations and Standards to Determine Non-clinical Requirements, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

this webinar is of benefit to contract manufacturers who must follow a systematic process to ensure that medical devices meet specified requirements. Post this

This webinar will focus on how the intended use, technological characteristics and risk classification of a medical device relates to standards. The attendees will gain insights into how a software tool like Element RegNav can increase speed and accuracy in identifying relevant requirements. This in turn creates the necessary trust and assurance in giving greater confidence in product development and regulatory submission, underpinned by robust non-clinical evidence.

This webinar will be particularly useful for attendees who are developing a medical product or have never interacted with a regulatory agency and/or conformity assessment body. Moreover, this webinar is of benefit to contract manufacturers who must follow a systematic process to ensure that medical devices meet specified requirements.

This webinar is Part 2 of Element RegNav's medical device safety series. Part 1 – Medical Device Safety: The Next Frontier (October 23, 2024).

Register for this webinar to discover how medical device safety can be improved by streamlining the development and regulatory process for medical devices.

Join experts from Element Materials Technology, James Pink, Director, Medical Technologies; Michael Kipping, Director, Medical Technologies; and David Grimsey, Director, Product & Design, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Medical Device Safety: Navigating Regulations and Standards to Determine Non-clinical Requirements.

