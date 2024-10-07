Medical Device Safety: The Next Frontier, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers were involved in the UK Ventilator Challenge and one key challenge was understanding the non-clinical safety and performance requirements. Post this

They observed first-hand the collaborative efforts of extraordinary individuals who had a broad range of backgrounds: Clinicians, Design Engineers, Test Engineers, Quality Engineers, Regulatory Affairs Specialists, Scientists and academics.

Element RegNav is a software solution designed to navigate these complex requirements, enabling the development and maintenance of safe and high-performing medical devices. This approach leverages the foundation of international safety and performance requirements and establishes state-of-the-art practices and user-defined characteristics derived from the intended use and technological features of medical products.

From defining product characteristics to understanding the performance, safety, usability and functional requirements, RegNav helps create comprehensive design and development plans. These plans ultimately facilitate submissions to regulatory authorities, notified bodies and stakeholders, providing evidence that all necessary requirements have been met.

This project represents not just a technological advancement but a profound commitment to improving the safety and efficacy of medical devices, ensuring better outcomes for patients and healthcare providers worldwide.

Register for this webinar today to discover how Element RegNav can improve medical device safety by streamlining the development and regulatory process for medical devices.

Join experts from Element Materials Technology, James Pink, Director, Medical Technologies; and Michael Kipping, Director, Medical Technologies, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Medical Device Safety: The Next Frontier.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks