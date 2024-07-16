Medical Diagnostics Company, JaxBio Technologies, Secures €2.5 Million Grant from European Innovation Council Accelerator

"This grant, following a rigorous screening process, validates JaxBio's technology and helps us advance our vision of developing a simple, sensitive blood test for early cancer diagnosis to save lives". Post this

"In the current global climate, where investments in the biotechnology industry are scarce, especially in Israel, this grant significantly supports our ongoing journey towards product development," said Dr. Shahar Zirkin, Founder and CEO of JaxBio. "This grant, following a rigorous screening process, validates JaxBio's technology and helps us advance our vision of developing a simple, sensitive blood test for early cancer diagnosis to save lives".

JaxBio's innovative liquid biopsy technology identifies thousands of cancer-specific biomarkers in blood with high sensitivity and low cost, transforming a complex, lengthy procedure into an affordable, next-day, highly accurate process. The platform technology has applications in a range of diseases, with research underway in cancer, heart disease and neurological disorders.

JaxBio is a past recipient of an EU Horizon Europe Cancer Mission grant, which was instrumental in developing a new array-based platform for diagnosing hematological malignancies as part of the SANGUINE study, coordinated by Tel Aviv University.

About JaxBio

JaxBio is developing a simple blood test for fast, cheap and highly sensitive diagnosis of cancer and other diseases. Its cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology can detect thousands of cancer biomarkers in blood with high sensitivity and low cost to enhance diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy prediction. This simple lab process delivers next-day results, enabling quicker, better-informed decisions for healthcare providers and patients when time is critical. For more information, please visit https://jaxbio.com/.

Media Contact

Shahar Zirkin, JaxBio Technologies, 972 544231013, [email protected], https://jaxbio.com/

SOURCE JaxBio Technologies