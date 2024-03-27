Medical Doctor Writes New Life-Improvement Guide Written to Help Create a Happier and Healthier Life

"This adventure is weaved with love and compassion, inspiring quotes and pearls of wisdom, heartfelt music, and guidance to promote strength for each day," Balestrino said. "It's a collaboration of love, that is here for you." Post this

"I wrote this book to help people as a guide out of the struggles of life to an improved way of living," Balestrino said.

Balestrino hopes by sharing her tools, readers may know that change and feeling better are possible, that self-love and compassion heal, and that they are the creators of their life stories. It's their daily disciplines of self-care that are their stepping-stones to freedom.

"This adventure is weaved with love and compassion, inspiring quotes and pearls of wisdom, heartfelt music, and guidance to promote strength for each day," Balestrino said. "It's a collaboration of love, that is here for you."

"You Can Do It (Oh Yes, You Can!): You Can Expand with Self-Awareness, Heal with Self-Compassion, and Thrive with Self-Care Practices That Create Your Personal Plan to a Happier a Healthier Life."

By Dr. Sheila Balestrino

ISBN: 9798765238806 (softcover); 9798765238813 (hardcover); 9798765238820 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press and Amazon

About the author

Dr. Sheila Balestrino has worked as a family physician and has been certified by the American Board of Family Medicine for more than thirty years. She is also certified as a coach, compassion key practitioner, and addiction care provider. She has expanded her awareness and ability to help people outside of the traditional medical office. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844036-you-can-do-it-oh-yes-you-can.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Balboa Press