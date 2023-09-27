Medical Guardian Unveils MGMini Lite: Their Lightest And Most Comfortable Medical Alert Device

"Our mission at Medical Guardian is to empower individuals, redefine the standards of aging, and expand the reach of PERS to audiences that have been underserved by existing solutions. This includes active seniors, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those with disabilities." Tweet this

He continues, "It blends cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of lifestyles. The device offers immediate, discreet, and comfortable protection, fully addressing the needs of our members. Our entire team is thrilled about this new offering, as we believe it will open up new possibilities for our members and their families."

Key Features of the MGMini Lite Include:

Sleek, water-resistant design: Designed for all-day wear, even in the shower where 80% of accidents occur.

Easy-to-use technology: Straightforward features that eliminate the distractions or complexities commonly associated with typical smartwatches, while still providing instant two-way communication anywhere (no cellphone needed).

Step & activity tracking: Encourages active living by allowing users and caregivers to monitor daily steps and set fitness goals, contributing to overall health.

Fall detection technology (Optional add-on): Advanced fall detection technology that intervenes when the wearer is unable to press the button, along with a built-in cancellation feature for false alarms.

Effortless charging: A magnetic cradle simplifies the charging process, ensuring the device is always ready for use.

GPS monitoring: Leverages the robust 4G LTE network to provide unparalleled location accuracy, ensuring that emergency services can swiftly locate the wearer in any emergency situation.

Portal and app: Allows a designated Care Circle to offer remote caregiving and check-ins, thanks to real-time alert updates and activity status.

The MGMini Lite redefines the standards for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) through its compact size and thoughtful features aimed at enhancing overall well-being. With a built-in step-counting feature, the device promotes a healthier lifestyle. Its modern-day design, coupled with 24/7 protection, gives users the confidence to stay active and engaged in their communities. More details on ordering the MGMini Lite can be found at medicalguardian.com or by calling 1 (800) 668-9200.

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative health solutions for aging adults, with 325,000+ active members in all 50 states. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits and age safely at home. Medical Guardian boasts a 93% customer satisfaction rate, achieves a 4.6+ star rating on Google Reviews, and was named a Top Medical Alert Device in 2023 by the New York Times Wirecutter and Forbes Health. For more information about Medical Guardian, please visit: www.medicalguardian.com

Media Contact

Holly Irgens, Medical Guardian, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://www.medicalguardian.com/

SOURCE Medical Guardian