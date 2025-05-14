Medical Massage Therapy for Veterans: Zeel's Game-Changing Service Delivers Non-Opioid Pain Relief

"At Zeel, we're proud to be part of a smarter, safer path forward—one that puts veterans' well-being at the center of the solution." — Samer Hamadeh, Founder & CEO at Zeel Post this

Opioids are killing our veterans

The statistics are shocking: Veterans with chronic or acute pain are twice as likely to be prescribed sedatives—and more likely to suffer adverse outcomes, including overdose and hospitalization. (4) This creates a widespread ripple effect:

Problem Opioid Use (POU): Veterans are twice as likely to die from accidental opioid overdoses compared to non-service members. (5)

Cleve Humvee, a decorated combat veteran, battled chronic pain for years. (7) Over time, the endless cycle of prescriptions led to addiction, financial ruin, and ultimately tragedy when he died from an opioid overdose.

"We've seen firsthand how many veterans— after a lifetime of service— can't get the care they need quickly enough. But with rapid access to medical massage therapy, 94% report pain relief, and more than half reduce or even stop taking painkillers," highlights Samer Hamadeh, Founder & CEO at Zeel.

Medical Massage Therapy: A Proven Alternative

For more than a decade, Zeel has been breaking new ground providing in-home massage therapy to millions. Since 2021, through the VA Community Care Network, Zeel's has completed over 150,000 MMT appointments to treat veterans nationwide.

Here's how Zeel makes a difference:

Proven Efficacy: Medical massage directly targets chronic and acute pain, improves mobility, and reduces dependency on prescription drugs. It also helps alleviate anxiety, insomnia, and other mental health issues.

A Mission Grounded in Service

Despite rising costs, MMT should be accessible to every veteran. That's why Zeel is proud to offer a permanent 20% discount on all medical massage therapy services for veterans and active-duty members. This ensures more veterans get the care they need and deserve.

"For us, it's about more than just treatment—it's about restoring dignity, independence, and quality care of life," said Hamadeh. "We owe our veterans more than gratitude. At Zeel, we're proud to be part of a smarter, safer path forward—one that puts veterans' well-being at the center of the solution."

Got Questions About Medical Massage Therapy?

About Zeel

Zeel is redefining access to care by delivering in-home and virtual health services focused on musculoskeletal pain, stress, and mental well-being. Its HIPAA-compliant platform connects patients to a national network of over 11,000 licensed providers—including massage therapists, physical therapists, nurses, and behavioral health professionals—offering care directly to the home. A proud member of the VA Community Care Network, Zeel provides in-network Medical Massage Therapy for veterans suffering from chronic pain, PTSD, and related conditions. Beyond veteran services, the company also supports corporate wellness and hospitality sectors with scalable on-site care solutions. Zeel blends technology, clinical excellence, and whole person care to make healthcare more personalized, convenient, and impactful.

For more information, visit http://www.zeel.com/military-discount.

