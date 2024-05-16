Medical Science Liaisons Deal in the Currency of Information: How Are You Cashing In? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Do not miss this opportunity to gain actionable strategies for maximizing the value of MSL teams and driving better outcomes in pharmaceutical development. Post this

Until now, this has been a guessing game. However, the race is on to develop the right key performance indicators, training, measurement tools and processes for gauging the impact of MSL teams and ultimately improving outcomes.

This webinar will unravel the challenges in quantifying MSLs' value, explore how these teams are enhancing impact through strategic engagement, unpack new ways of measuring value beyond output and illustrate how companies can further empower MSLs with data-driven artificial intelligence (AI)/tech-enabled solutions.

Join experts from Syneos Health, Angela Wlodar, MS, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs Business Development; Mike DeGeorge, PharmD, BCMAS, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Deployment Solutions; Mayank Pandita, Director, Strategic Business Analytics, Deployment Solutions; and Celeste Mosby, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Learning Solutions, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Medical Science Liaisons Deal in the Currency of Information: How Are You Cashing In?

