Medical Spa Expert ARA Med Spa Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"With a passion for skincare, cosmetics, beauty, wellness, and extensive aesthetic training, she founded ARA Medical Spa as a sanctuary where the realms of artistic expression and scientific aesthetics seamlessly converge." Post this

Originally born and raised in London, she received her medical doctorate from the globally renowned Imperial College London. Since then, Dr. Khan has gained over 15 years of experience as a medical doctor in Los Angeles including extensive training across internal medicine, medical imaging, and minimally invasive interventional treatments. She has expertise in treating varicose veins and spider veins with endovenous laser treatment and sclerotherapy at Cedars Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.

Learn more about ARA Med Spa by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/ara-med-spa/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living