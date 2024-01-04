Medical Spa Expert ARA Med Spa Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

ARA Med Spa joins Haute Beauty Network as a medical spa expert representing the Los Angeles, CA market.
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sarah Khan is a board-certified physician in Los Angeles and the founder/medical director of ARA Med Spa in Beverly Hills. ARA Med Spa is a luxury boutique medical spa specializing in aesthetic treatments including luxury skincare, hydrafacials, chemical peels, microneedling, and injectables. Her approach is minimalist and discreet to enhance natural beauty and self-love.
Dr. Khan recognizes that subtle aesthetic enhancements can lead to increased confidence, positively impacting various aspects of your life. With a passion for skincare, cosmetics, beauty, wellness, and extensive aesthetic training, she founded ARA Medical Spa as a sanctuary where the realms of artistic expression and scientific aesthetics seamlessly converge. Her vision is to complement natural beauty and promote long-term health and wellness.
Originally born and raised in London, she received her medical doctorate from the globally renowned Imperial College London. Since then, Dr. Khan has gained over 15 years of experience as a medical doctor in Los Angeles including extensive training across internal medicine, medical imaging, and minimally invasive interventional treatments. She has expertise in treating varicose veins and spider veins with endovenous laser treatment and sclerotherapy at Cedars Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.
