Medical Spa Expert DermaGym Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Over the course of her career, Ms. Lam has largely attributed her success to her desire to help others. To this end, she is highly optimistic, and she channels that energy into her endeavors to make the world a better place. Post this

Over the course of her career, Ms. Lam has largely attributed her success to her desire to help others. To this end, she is highly optimistic, and she channels that energy into her endeavors to make the world a better place. In accounting for her accomplishments, she is especially proud to have achieved a high-ranking position in her industry, having started from the bottom of the chain. In the coming years, Ms. Lam hopes to expand her business on a nationwide scale and create further opportunities for others. DermaGym LLC's new collaborations will include upscale luxury residential buildings in Edgewater, Sunny Isles, and surrounding Miami neighborhoods.

Learn more about DermaGym by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dermagym/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty Network