Medical Spa Expert DermaGym Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over two decades of professional experience, Liz Lam is an expert in the pharmaceutical industry. Specializing in business administration, she founded DermaGym LLC, an anti-aging spa in Miami, in 2016. As the founder of the business, she is responsible for growing the brand and developing further business opportunities. Ms. Lam and the business have worked with several luxury hotels in Miami Beach, including Nobu Hotel and Eden Roc, where they served as its resident medical spa in 2020, hosting monthly Botox and bubble events. Likewise, they were featured in the Trump International Beach Resort's guest brochure. Ms. Lam has also served as the president of LLC Federal Solutions since 2009. She previously operated as a regional account manager for Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., between 2009 and 2010. She originally began her career in 2000, working as an account manager for MBNA Corporation until 2001.
Prior to embarking on her vocational journey, Ms. Lam pursued a formal education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in communications and business at Florida Atlantic University in 2001. She also holds a degree in business administration and management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, having completed their Scaling a Business: How to Build a USD $1 Billion+ Unicorn program in 2022. As part of her dedication to her profession, she remains affiliated with AMSUS, the Society of Federal Health Professionals. In honor of her achievements, Ms. Lam was honored as Sales Representative of the Year by IVAX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she worked between 2001 and 2005.
Over the course of her career, Ms. Lam has largely attributed her success to her desire to help others. To this end, she is highly optimistic, and she channels that energy into her endeavors to make the world a better place. In accounting for her accomplishments, she is especially proud to have achieved a high-ranking position in her industry, having started from the bottom of the chain. In the coming years, Ms. Lam hopes to expand her business on a nationwide scale and create further opportunities for others. DermaGym LLC's new collaborations will include upscale luxury residential buildings in Edgewater, Sunny Isles, and surrounding Miami neighborhoods.
