Medical Spa Expert Malik Medical Aesthetics Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Malik Medical Aesthetics joins Haute Beauty Network as a medical spa expert representing the Gloucester County, NJ market.
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Pooja Malik is the award-winning aesthetic physician in charge of Malik Medical Aesthetics, and for good reason. She offers patients an honest review of services to meet their beauty, health, and wellness needs. Her goal is to achieve a patient's desired outcome without wasting their time or money. From body sculpting and skin rejuvenation to intimacy wellness, Dr. Malik can help with it all. The extensive list of services they offer includes fillers, injectables, body sculpting, and more. The menu is divided into injectables, facial treatments, body treatments, laser services, and medical weight loss options. Facial services include various types of chemical peels, PDO Thread Lifts, and HydraFacials. In addition, they provide an array of laser services including hair removal, acne scar removal, and general scar treatment. Dr. Malik even has her own line of customized skincare products.
