Medical Spa Expert Sei Tu Bella Aesthetics Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Sei Tu Bella Aesthetics joins Haute Beauty Network as a medical spa expert representing the Tampa, FL market.
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heather Merlo, APRN, FNP-C, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner, serving over 15 years in acute care and emergency medicine at Tampa General Hospital, a level 1 trauma center in Tampa, Florida. At seven months pregnant and facing the wall of the pandemic in 2021, Merlo embarked on the transition from corporate world America to women entrepreneurship. Fueled by the desire to balance the life of a Mother and her role as a women entrepreneur, increasing the confidence in women and striving for regenerative medicine and achieving optimal wellness, especially in light of the pandemic, Sei Tu Bella Aesthetics was founded. With no backup plan, Merlo turned her dreams into reality to pursue her love of aesthetic medicine and empower women by providing an emphasis on women's wellness services.
Prior to becoming an independent practitioner, she received specialized training in medical aesthetics at AMET and the top leaders in the industry, such as Merz Pharmaceuticals, Galderma, Allergan, Crown Aesthetics, Revive, and Inmode. Merlo is certified in advanced techniques by Aesthetic Medical Educators and holds specialized training with SkinPen, Mint PDO threads for non-surgical facelifts, Pelvic floor therapy, urinary incontinence, vaginal rejuvenation, laser services, radio frequency microneedling with Morpheus 8, Morpheus Body, body contouring, Skinbetter science medical grade skincare, ZO Skin Health, Jane Iredale, EXO|E stem cells, Sculptra, Intimacy wellness, Hair Restoration and plasma procedures for anti-aging and rejuvenation. Merlo is an international trainer for Inmode, the device manufacturer of the world-renowned RF microneedling treatment Morpheus. With the support from Kim Kardashian and how she maintains her physique and slender abdomen, the Morpheus is the gold star and the most sought-after treatment in the industry. Merlo travels the United States, training other MedSpa practice owners on all the platforms, and strives to provide education, safety, and comfort for all client treatments.
As the first Nurse Practitioner-owned MedSpa in the state of Florida to feature the Empower RF platform by Inmode, Sei Tu Bella Aesthetics became Lutz's premiere women's wellness institute. Merlo had the opportunity to train with key inventor and opinion leader of the Morpheus V device, Dr. Henry Ramirez OB/GYN, and collaborate with key opinion leaders for Inmode Dr.Tracy Blusewicz, MD, FACOG OB/GYN, and internationally renowned Urogynecologist Dr. Mickey Karram to deliver the most advanced skill and treatment therapies for her clients.
Since becoming a leading medical aesthetics provider, Merlo continues to be educated on the most advanced injection techniques, safety protocols, and industry-leading trends by attending international training seminars and advanced training courses. Merlo strives to bring her artistic eye to the medical aspect of aesthetics and places education at the top of her priority list for client empowerment.
In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her husband and five children, cycling, cruising the open seas, and traveling to other countries. Merlo loves to travel to her husband's homeland in Mendoza, Argentina, to visit family and explore the beautiful bodegas and savor in world-renowned award-winning wines and gourmet cuisine.
Learn more about Sei Tu Bella Aesthetics by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/sei-tu-bella-aesthetics/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
SOURCE Haute Beauty Network
Share this article