Medical Spa Expert Sei Tu Bella Aesthetics Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

With no backup plan, Merlo turned her dreams into reality to pursue her love of aesthetic medicine and empower women by providing an emphasis on women's wellness services. Post this

As the first Nurse Practitioner-owned MedSpa in the state of Florida to feature the Empower RF platform by Inmode, Sei Tu Bella Aesthetics became Lutz's premiere women's wellness institute. Merlo had the opportunity to train with key inventor and opinion leader of the Morpheus V device, Dr. Henry Ramirez OB/GYN, and collaborate with key opinion leaders for Inmode Dr.Tracy Blusewicz, MD, FACOG OB/GYN, and internationally renowned Urogynecologist Dr. Mickey Karram to deliver the most advanced skill and treatment therapies for her clients.

Since becoming a leading medical aesthetics provider, Merlo continues to be educated on the most advanced injection techniques, safety protocols, and industry-leading trends by attending international training seminars and advanced training courses. Merlo strives to bring her artistic eye to the medical aspect of aesthetics and places education at the top of her priority list for client empowerment.

In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her husband and five children, cycling, cruising the open seas, and traveling to other countries. Merlo loves to travel to her husband's homeland in Mendoza, Argentina, to visit family and explore the beautiful bodegas and savor in world-renowned award-winning wines and gourmet cuisine.

Learn more about Sei Tu Bella Aesthetics by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/sei-tu-bella-aesthetics/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, (813)-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty Network