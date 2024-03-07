Medical Spa Show 2024 Presents Educational Opportunities Featuring an Array of Medical Aesthetics Superstars

The Medical Spa Show has established a reputation in medical aesthetics for presenting a star-studded lineup of speakers each year, but Medical Spa Show 2024 features the most spectacular lineup of the show's seven-year history, including keynote speakers Cary Deuber, CRNFA, CANS, and Kindra Hall, as well as a host of other luminaries from around the industry.
CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Medical Spa Show, presented by the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), is the premier trade show for medical spas and non-invasive medical aesthetics, and it will take place from April 11 – 14, 2024, at Wynn Las Vegas. General registration for the event is open now through April 9, 2024—visit http://www.medicalspashow.com/register to register today.
"Every single year, we work very hard to bring in the most knowledgeable, most engaging, highest-quality faculty to Medical Spa Show, and this year is no exception," says AmSpa President, Cathy Christensen. "We are very proud and excited to provide such a stellar lineup of practicing clinicians and management professionals to help guide you with their tips and tricks for success. Because MSS is a show that welcomes professionals from all walks of the medical aesthetic world—including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physicians, nurses, practice managers, C-suite professionals, entrepreneurs, investors and everyone in between—we can promise you a well-rounded educational experience that can't be found anywhere else in the industry!"
Some of the industry luminaries who will be appearing at Medical Spa Show 2024 include:
- Cary Deuber, CRNFA, CANS (Keynote Speaker): Cary Deuber, CRNFA, CANS, attended Baylor University, where she earned her BSN. She went straight to work at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where she initially settled into vascular and trauma surgery. Deuber then went back to school at UCLA and got her CRNFA degree. She finally transitioned into plastic and reconstructive surgery and started working for a plastic surgeon who mentored her. Shortly thereafter, she met her husband, Mark Deuber, MD. Today, Cary works with Mark at their growing practice, Lemmon Avenue, which now has three locations.
- Kindra Hall (Keynote Speaker): Kindra Hall has become a go-to expert for storytelling in business and beyond. She is the best-selling author of Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business. Stories That Stick debuted at #2 on the Wall Street Journal Bestseller List, and Forbes said it "may be the most valuable business book you read." Her newest book, Choose Your Story, Change Your Life, is one of the Next Big Idea Club's top 10 happiness books. She is a sought-after storytelling keynote speaker trusted by global brands to deliver messages that inspire teams and individuals to better communicate the value of their company, their products and their individuality through strategic storytelling.
- Chris C. Surek, DO, FACS: Christopher Surek, DO, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and internationally recognized facial anatomist. He is an assistant professor of anatomy at Kansas City University and clinical assistant professor of plastic surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He is the founder and director of the Academy for Injection Anatomy, and he specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, as well as non-invasive procedures. He is the co-author of Facial Volumization: An Anatomic Approach, an anatomy-based textbook for filler injections. He serves as a key opinion leader for several companies and teaches cadaver-based facial anatomy courses nationally and internationally.
These medical aesthetics all-stars will also be appearing at MSS 2024:
- Elizabeth Ackerson, ARNP, MSN, FNP-C
- Bradford Adatto, JD
- Laura Alvarez
- Marisa Amechi, RN, CANS
- Courtney Anderson
- Marie Askew
- Christopher Balbi
- Michelle Balbi, CRNP
- George Baxter-Holder, DNP, ARNP, CANS
- Bree Black
- Rylie Bland
- Judson Brandeis, MD
- Bobbi Bullock, NP-C
- Kim Burke, APN, FNP-C
- Michael Byrd, JD
- Bobby Calhoun
- Kristen Capo, APRN
- Katlin Cauffman
- Megan Cheatham, FNP-C, APRN
- Jeremy Chidester, MD
- Georgia Cirese, RN, CANS
- Carl Clarke, MHS, RPA-C
- W. Christopher Croley, MD, FCCP
- Michelle Doran, MSN, APRN, BC, CANS
- Kipper Doughty
- Beverly Duke
- Bryan Durocher
- Katie Ehlis
- Kimberly L. Evans, MD, FACOG
- Adam Fichman
- Audra Ford, MD, MHS
- Mary Smiley Ford, CRNA, RN, MSN
- Gretchen Frieling, MD
- Cortney Hall
- Tiphany Hall, PhD
- Jacklyn Halpin, DNP, APRN, FNP-C
- Erin Hennessey, APRN, DNP
- Benjamin Hernandez
- Timothy Hlavinka, MD
- Amanda Holden, MD
- Amanda Hopper
- Erin Jensen, PA-C
- Hillary Jewell, MSN-FNPc, MIPH, APRN
- Julie Bass Kaplan, FNP-BC, CANS
- Lora Kassaros
- Rana Kennelly, BSN, BCS
- Shannon King, BSN, BHA, RN
- Nicci Levy
- Lisa Lickstein
- Maneeha Mahmood, MBA
- Ryan McElwain
- Grace McLaurin, DMSc, PA-C
- Brandon Mullen, BSN, RN-BC
- Izhak Musli
- Audrey Neff
- Lynn Nieman, MD
- Lily Nizam, PA-C, CPCP
- Jessica Nunn
- Lauren Olson, PA-C
- Christal Parker, MSN, FNP-C
- Carla Pierson, DNP, MBA, RN
- Sam Pondrom, JD
- Morgan Renfro, RN, CANS
- Jay Reyero, JD
- Jessica Henderson Rhee, PA-C
- Brittany Ricketts
- Linette Rivera, MD
- Neekan Rivera, PA-C
- Jared Rohrer
- Haley Rome, FNP-C, APRN
- Terri Ross
- Sarah Safa, MS, PA-C
- Sahar Saghezchi
- Vinny Sathe, MSN-RN
- Jeffrey Segal, MD, JD
- Taylor Siemens, NP-C
- Steven Sorr, NMD
- Josie L. Tenore, MD
- Alex R. Thiersch, JD
- Christin Trujillo
- Silvia Tuthill, DNP, ANP-C
- Hermine Warren, DNP, APRN, CANS, ISPAN-F, CNM
- Steven F. Weiner, MD
- John Wheeler
- Ken Winnard, MD
- Anita Wolf, RN
- Loretta Nguyen Zanetti, ARNP
- Michael Zanetti
Medical Spa Show 2024 will feature five educational tracks offering a variety of sessions and clinical presentations that are designed to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals improve their businesses, maintain legal compliance and offer exciting new treatments.
As has been the case in recent years, AmSpa will also offer the Virtual Education After Party (VEAP) in conjunction with the show. It includes recordings of most of the sessions from the live event and is a perfect solution for people who can't make it to the MSS 2024 live event, as well as for attendees who wish to check out the sessions they missed at the live show.
In addition, the show will feature more than 150 vendors exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services on the show floor, as well as multiple tracks of sponsored education, where vendors go into detail about what they offer. Medical spas and practices that are seeking new services or want to improve their logistics will find this a great opportunity to improve their businesses.
Finally, Sunday has been specially programmed to offer four in-depth, extra informative workshops, covering hiring and compensation, practice management, how to start and scale your medical spa, and how to build a profitable medical spa through financial understanding and strategy. Of course, attendees will also be able to take part in the Academy for Injection Anatomy's acclaimed Live Cadavar Dissection Course on Sunday, for an additional fee.
Learn more about this year's show and register today at http://www.medicalspashow.com. It is more than a conference!
About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].
