Medical Spa Show 2024 Presents Educational Opportunities Featuring an Array of Medical Aesthetics Superstars

"Every single year, we work very hard to bring in the most knowledgeable, most engaging, highest-quality faculty to Medical Spa Show, and this year is no exception," says AmSpa President, Cathy Christensen.

Some of the industry luminaries who will be appearing at Medical Spa Show 2024 include:

Cary Deuber, CRNFA, CANS (Keynote Speaker): Cary Deuber , CRNFA, CANS, attended Baylor University , where she earned her BSN. She went straight to work at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas , where she initially settled into vascular and trauma surgery. Deuber then went back to school at UCLA and got her CRNFA degree. She finally transitioned into plastic and reconstructive surgery and started working for a plastic surgeon who mentored her. Shortly thereafter, she met her husband, Mark Deuber , MD. Today, Cary works with Mark at their growing practice, Lemmon Avenue, which now has three locations.

These medical aesthetics all-stars will also be appearing at MSS 2024:

Medical Spa Show 2024 will feature five educational tracks offering a variety of sessions and clinical presentations that are designed to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals improve their businesses, maintain legal compliance and offer exciting new treatments.

As has been the case in recent years, AmSpa will also offer the Virtual Education After Party (VEAP) in conjunction with the show. It includes recordings of most of the sessions from the live event and is a perfect solution for people who can't make it to the MSS 2024 live event, as well as for attendees who wish to check out the sessions they missed at the live show.

In addition, the show will feature more than 150 vendors exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services on the show floor, as well as multiple tracks of sponsored education, where vendors go into detail about what they offer. Medical spas and practices that are seeking new services or want to improve their logistics will find this a great opportunity to improve their businesses.

Finally, Sunday has been specially programmed to offer four in-depth, extra informative workshops, covering hiring and compensation, practice management, how to start and scale your medical spa, and how to build a profitable medical spa through financial understanding and strategy. Of course, attendees will also be able to take part in the Academy for Injection Anatomy's acclaimed Live Cadavar Dissection Course on Sunday, for an additional fee.

Learn more about this year's show and register today at http://www.medicalspashow.com. It is more than a conference!

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

