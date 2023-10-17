Medical Spa Show 2024 Registration Open to AmSpa Members Only; Early-bird General Registration Opens October 31

Registration for Medical Spa Show 2024, presented by the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), has opened to AmSpa Members; Early-bird general registration opens on October 31.

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Medical Spa Show is the premier trade show for medical spas and non-invasive medical aesthetics, and it will take place from April 11 – 14, 2024, at Wynn Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled to be launching registration for our AmSpa Members only for the upcoming Medical Spa Show in 2024," says AmSpa COO and President, Cathy Christensen. "This year will be bigger and better than ever before with more incredible opportunities for education, growth, networking and fun!"

Medical Spa Show 2024 will feature six educational tracks offering a variety of seminars and clinical presentations that are designed to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals improve their businesses, maintain legal compliance and offer exciting new treatments.

"Medical Spa Show 2024 is a medical aesthetics event that features the best educators with real-life experience and knowledge who are excited to share their expertise with you," says Christensen. "Along with that, there is no better place to meet up with current vendors and select new ones that will partner with you in your medical spa journey."

The show will feature more than 100 vendors exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services on the show floor, as well as two tracks of sponsored education, where vendors go into detail about their offerings.

Of course, Medical Spa Show 2024 will also feature a number of social events and parties, including a luxurious Members-only party on Thursday and a spectacular Opening Night Party on Friday.

"Medical Spa Show is the highlight of AmSpa's year, and the 2024 edition will be the biggest and best one yet," says AmSpa CEO, Alex R. Thiersch, JD. "There are so many opportunities for medical spa professionals to learn about the newest treatments, products, compliance and much more, and so many opportunities to network and have fun—the value is unbelievable. We can't wait to see everyone in Las Vegas in April!"

AmSpa Members can visit http://www.medicalspashow.com to register today. During the Members-only period, registration for AmSpa Plus and Basic Members costs $825, and Plus Members can also register additional team members for $825 each. This is by far the lowest price for MSS registration, and it expires at 11:59 p.m. PST on October 30.

If you are not an AmSpa Member and you wish to receive this special pricing and countless other benefits, join AmSpa today at americanmedspa.org/why-amspa.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

